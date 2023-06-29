Defending our national symbols

The flag of Ghana

Following President Akufo-Addo's irritation at a chief of Mempeasem near Legon unwillingness to stand while the National Anthem was sung at the University of Ghana's Green Ghana Day event, there was uproar in some parts of society.

In the viral video, the president was seen ordering the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to question the chief about his reasons for declining to stand when the national anthem was playing.



Later, the CEO apologised to the president in a statement and gave the reasons why he was unable to treat the national anthem with the proper respect.



He claimed that because he wasn't feeling well, it was challenging for him to stand in respect for the National Anthem. Many Ghanaians anticipated that the chief's apologies would put the situation to rest.



Some people felt the president disrespected the chief by publicly expressing his displeasure with the chief's behavior, particularly the government's critics. They continued to say a variety of unbelievable things about the president, encouraging him to confront the difficulties facing the nation with the same so-called vigor with which he "dealt" with the chief. These people included certain media professionals, academics, members of civil society organizations, and of course, the NDC.



Others even claimed that the president lacked the necessary authority.

Among these factions are certain Nkrumahists, whose CPP established the first post-independence government and forced us to revere the National Anthem as a deity. At the time of Nkrumah's overthrow, there were civilians imprisoned for disrespecting our national symbols.



For those of you old enough to remember, young pioneers coordinators used to have the power to stop schoolchildren anywhere and ask them to sing the National Anthem as a show of patriotism.



One of the concerns facing our nation now is the extreme politicization of issues, with people taking sides against the government when their party is out of power and protecting it even when it is unjust.



However, in recent times, the animosity toward the NPP government has become difficult to understand, possibly simply because elections are soon around the corner and they view the current events as a chance for regime change. If it weren't the case, would certain media outlets focus on substandard roads, especially potholes during the rainy season when we already know that road development hasn't kept pace with the rate of growth of populated areas nationwide?



These folks are also aware that the federal budget is limited and that it is in everyone's best interest to be responsible citizens by paying our taxes. How many independent contractors, such as dealers and artisans, pay taxes, yet we want the government provide all kinds of amenities?

Artisans protested when the government requested people who hire their services to withhold tax the last time.



This topic will be covered another time.



Back on topic, it is unfortunate that some people believe we should always demand respect for our rights without responsibilities or obligations, despite the National Commission for Civic Education's (NCCE) repeated calls for all citizens to respect our national symbols, including the National Anthem.



At the 30th annual general meeting of the Afreximbank held a few days ago in Accra, the absurdity of this Ghanaian mindset was brought to light. Most of the audience, who were foreigners, stood up as the master of ceremonies stated that the national anthem will be played.



We should be ashamed of ourselves for sacrificing our sense of patriotism for political politics. If we can learn to respect and support our President and his administration in their efforts to advance the nation, it will better serve our goals. The citizenry have that right, but they shouldn't criticize President Akufo-Addo and the NPP administration.