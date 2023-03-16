Democratic Action Alliance sympathizes with Kejetia Market traders

The Democratic Action Alliance (DAA) logo

The Democratic Action Alliance (DAA) expresses its deepest sympathies to the traders whose shops were affected by the fire that gutted parts of the new Kejetia Market in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The fire, which started around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, has caused significant damage to the market and its occupants.



We understand the devastating impact that this fire has had on the livelihoods of the traders and their families. We stand with them during this difficult time and offer our support as they navigate the aftermath of this tragic event.



We commend the efforts of the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Police Service, and other first responders for their prompt response in containing the fire and minimizing the damage.



As a political party, we call on the government to provide the necessary assistance to affected traders to help them recover from their losses.



We also urge the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire and take measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.



In these difficult times, we call on Ghanaians to come together and support each other.

We must demonstrate our resilience as a nation and work towards rebuilding the affected areas of the market.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected traders and their families during this challenging time.



