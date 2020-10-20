Desperate efforts by a traditional overlord to legalize an illegality - Shameful though

A wrong is a wrong. It can only be rectified by accepting that a wrong has been committed hence it must not be perpetuated but discontinued. Without acknowledging the mistake done, by possibly putting up your hand to say sorry, and start taking concrete measures to stop it to start from the right path, the wrong will continue to enlarge.

A so-called most powerful traditional overlord in Ghana has committed the mother-of-all-traditional wrongs, although criminal as it is, he feels he can continue with it because of political or whatever support he has. He has been resorting to all possible means available to him to continue with promoting the person with whom he has committed the shameful crime. In the eyes of man, he feels he is right but God may see it differently.



He advises a certain old man not to seek money because of his advanced age but good name. Although himself is a septuagenarian, he is pursuing money instead of good name. What a hypocrite he is!



He can promote the person to the higher firmaments, it does not negate the fact that a gargantuan wrong has been committed.

Ghanaians, please bear in mind that it is said, and it is law, that "fraud vitiates all contracts". This is my weapon being wielded to fighting against the said wrong and pray God to sharpen it for me.



Shall God please take into consideration His promise and the fact that a mortal crafty traditional overlord is obstinately pursuing the wrongs he is doing to other people with glee as though He, God, does not exist and does not care about anyone else but he, the traditional overlord?



With God, we shall win the fight, and the battle is still the Lord's!