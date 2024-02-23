Diaspora4DMB extends heartfelt congratulations to the NPP's 2024 campaign teamwork

Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

As a proud assembly of Ghanaians residing across the globe, Diaspora4DMB (Diaspora for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia), a volunteer group staunchly supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP), takes immense pride in extending its heartfelt congratulations to the distinguished individuals selected by His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Presidential Candidate, to spearhead the party's Presidential and Parliamentary campaigns for the pivotal December 2024 elections.

This selection marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards a brighter future for Ghana, underlining a strategic vision that harmonizes with the aspirations and dreams of Ghanaians both at home and abroad. Dr. Bawumia’s choices reflect a deep commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and leadership excellence—qualities that resonate well with our values in the diaspora.



The individuals chosen to lead these efforts represent the best of our nation's talent, dedication, and passion for public service. Their diverse backgrounds, coupled with their shared commitment to the NPP’s vision of prosperity for all Ghanaians, set the stage for a campaign that promises to be both inspiring and transformative. It's a testament to the NPP's commitment to harnessing the very best to lead the charge in realizing the developmental agenda for Ghana.



From afar, we have closely followed Ghana’s political trajectory and have been inspired by the progressive policies and transformative initiatives implemented under the NPP's leadership. We believe that the selected leaders, with their proven expertise and unwavering dedication, are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the upcoming electoral challenge and to articulate a compelling vision that will resonate with the electorate.



Diaspora4DMB recognizes the importance of the December 2024 elections in shaping Ghana's future. As such, we pledge our unwavering support and commitment to the campaign. We are prepared to mobilize resources, galvanize the diaspora support, and leverage our diverse skills to ensure a resounding victory for the NPP. Our faith in the chosen campaign leaders, guided by Dr. Bawumia's visionary leadership, gives us confidence in a successful outcome.

We also take this opportunity to call upon all Ghanaians, both home and abroad, to rally behind these leaders. Let us unite in our efforts to secure a future marked by prosperity, peace, and progress. The road ahead may present challenges, but with collective determination and the skilled stewardship of our elected leaders, we are poised to achieve greatness.



In congratulating these exceptional individuals, we are not just celebrating their new roles; we are affirming our belief in their abilities to lead us toward a victorious December 2024. Their success is our success, and their journey is one we all share in. Together, under the banner of the NPP and the visionary leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, we look forward to a campaign that will not only secure electoral victory but also pave the way for a more prosperous and united Ghana.



Once again, congratulations to the selected leaders. Your hard work, dedication, and leadership have not gone unnoticed. Diaspora4DMB stands with you, ready to support you in every way possible as we work towards a triumphant 2024 for the New Patriotic Party and for Ghana.



It is Possible!