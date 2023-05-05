Did Dr. Bawumia push for loan approvals to boost his presidential campaign?

The vice president of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghana's Parliament has recently approved several loan agreements totaling over $560 million, which has raised concerns among some members of the political opposition. Bright Botchway, a former Dep Regional Youth Organizer for the opposition party, expressed shock at the approval of these loans and called for an explanation, The controversial youth commander wrote this on his official Facebook page cited by us.

One of the loans, a $200 million agreement with the World Bank, is intended to finance the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project. This project aims to promote the use of digital technology in the country and improve access to digital services.



Another loan, amounting to $60.6 million, is meant to support the Ghana Covid-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project.



In addition to these loans, Parliament also approved an on-lending agreement of 170 million Euros to establish a financially sustainable development bank.



Furthermore, there is a 150 million dollar facility from the World Bank to finance the primary healthcare investment project and another $150 million to finance the Public Financial Management for Service Delivery Programme.

The approval of these loans has sparked concerns among some members of the opposition party, who allege that the vice president pushed for their approval to secure funds for his presidential campaign. Such accusations have been denied by the government.



Regardless of the motives behind these loans, there is no denying that they will have a significant impact on Ghana's economy. The Digital Acceleration Project and the Covid-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project, in particular, have the potential to bring about significant improvements in the country's healthcare system and digital infrastructure.



However, the approval of these loans also highlights the need for careful consideration and transparency in the borrowing and lending process. The government needs to ensure that these loans are used effectively and efficiently to achieve their intended objectives.



Also, the approval of these loans is a significant development for Ghana's economy. While some may have concerns about the approval process and the motives behind it, all stakeholders need to work together to ensure that the funds are used to benefit the country and its citizens.