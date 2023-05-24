Did NPP govt appoint Kennedy Agyapong as Minister for grassroots?

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

So it came to pass, that Hon. Akompreko Ken Ohene Agyapong delivered an unmatched message to the grassroots, and to the Ghanaian public. Whilst his message has aroused excitement and hope for the people of this country, it has correspondingly caused fear and panic amongst his fellow contenders. I have followed the Hon. Member of Parliament for Assin Central on his campaign tours. I have listened to him deliver his message to the grassroots. I have watched polling station executives and many party faithfuls open their mouths in awe as Hon. Ken recounted the numerous assistance he has offered to the New Patriotic Party, to institutions, and to Ghanaians at large.

First, it started that Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong talks too much. And the question is; what is he talking too much about? I answer: he is talking about the numerous sacrifices he single-handedly made to keep the New Patriotic Party very much alive during difficult times. He is also talking about how he has assisted countless individuals and institutions in desperate situations without expecting any reward from them. Hon Ken Ohene Agyapong is talking about how he mobilized logistics in collaboration with another selfless personality, Mr. Oppong Bio, to support the NPP during its difficult times. I dare say that, without Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong and Mr. Oppong Bio, NPP would not have survived into the 21st Century.



Now, the new mantra is that, Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong was given contracts to support the grassroots of the New Patriotic Party. Really! This is indicative, that Hon. Ken's message has gone down well, and his fellow contenders cannot sleep, hence the attempt to water it down.



Is Hon Ken Ohene Agyapong the only person in NPP given contracts?



And which NPP government gave him contracts to support the party throughout the ten year period of the 1990s?

Has Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong being appointed Minister For the Grassroots?



After clinging to the 'branches' and finding no balance, and having neglected the grassroots for a long time, other contenders are now feeling the Ken's movement, which is unstoppable until it enters the fourth floor of the Jubilee House.



One lesson we could however learn from all these, is that, in the next NPP government, who knows, there could be a Minister For the Grassroots.



Vote Hon. Akompreko Ken Ohene Agyapong, to continue representing the Voice of the Voiceless, and, the Hope for the Hopeless.