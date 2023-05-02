Dipo - the pride of the Krobo woman

Dipo is a cultural practice to usher young Krobo virgins into adulthood

Transitioning into adulthood is a big thing for the Krobo woman. To them, it is the first and most important transition stage in their lives, hence, the significant Dipo puberty rite to officially enter adulthood.

Dipo is a cultural practice to usher young Krobo virgins into adulthood. Back in the day, this rite also signifies that the young lady after Dipo is ready for marriage.



These young ladies must be virgins and should experience their first menstruation to be fully ready for the rite. The rites span for about a month which the young virgins are camped and trained:



They are taught how to take care of themselves as adults, how to keep a home as a woman and other important lessons about being a lady of value.



On Sunday, April 23rd, I witnessed this beautiful rite in Somanya, a Krobo land in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Upon my arrival at about 3pm after a heavy downpour, I joined a family at Ogome, a suburb of Somanya where the young ladies were being prepared for the final part of the rite.



They were being dressed by their mothers with white fabrics to cover their private parts and accessorized by the beautiful Krobo beads on their waists and neck.

About 40 young ladies were in mixed emotions as some were totally excited and others shy and sad with some tears dropping down their cheeks.



The young ladies were lined up and ready to parade the streets to the sacred room for purification. It is believed that any of the young ladies who lied about their virginity will get stuck in the sacred room until another rite is performed to free them.



The parade is about 500 meters from the sacred room. Mothers of these young ladies and their families walked alongside to the sacred room where only the ladies were allowed in. The walk was slow as they were heavily cheered by onlookers.



After about 10 minutes of being in the sacred room, the Dipo lady is brought out of the room and carried at the back and sprinted to their homes by strong men. In the past, the man who carried you at the back is interested in you and ready to come and see your parents for your hand in marriage.



At their homes, the mothers are the happiest. They pride themselves on their daughters keeping themselves safe and successfully completing the Dipo rites. They rejoice and make merry.

Dipo has been heavily criticized in the past few years for the exposure of sensitive parts of these young ladies but this year’s edition saw the ladies well covered.



I experienced a beautiful culture I think everyone should witness.



The significance of Dipo is simply; keeping the Krobo lady a virgin and well-cultured to face life.