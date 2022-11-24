Disaster has struck Ghana as a result of Jean Mensa and Kwasi Anin-Yeboah's betrayal of Ghanaians

Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Jean Mensa

If I ever need to interview Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Chief Justice, and Jean Mensa, the head of the Electoral Commission, I will be glad to ask them if they are happy with Akufo Addo's abysmal leadership and how they feel about the tragedy that has befallen Ghana, for which the two are accountable due to their deceit and betrayal. Ghana's current predicament may have been avoided.

Despite taking an oath to serve Ghana, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Jean Mensa chose to serve Akufo Addo, the president who selected them. A leader who is incapable of ruling and lacks intelligence, followers will undoubtedly perish. Akufo Addo might have avoided this disaster too, had he not been corrupt and incompetent. Ghana’s economic disaster is the result of a leadership crisis.



Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, the minister of agriculture, stormed in a rage when a female radio host questioned him about how Ghanaians see him to be incompetent and what he has to say about it. Such terms, in his opinion, cannot be used to characterize him, he said. Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, also objected to the term "incompetent," claiming it a strong language.



However, the reality is that when it comes to ineptitude, the majority of NPP politicians, including Akufo Addo, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ken Ofori-Atta, and a great number of others who have been extremely unhelpful to the majority of Ghanaians they are serving, fit the bill. If Ken Ofori-Atta would prefer not to be called incompetent, then he is a corrupt finance minister whose tenure has caused disaster for the country.



I find it very depressing to see how fragile Ghana is today and how its people are suffering under extreme conditions as a result of Akufo Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, and Jean Mensa. Ghana is a country known for its pride in having a rich culture and heritage, known for its precious metals, and given the name "Gold Coast" by colonialists but the country seems like a place without resources because the majority is poor.



I will not believe Jean Mensa and Kwasi Anin-Yeboah when they claim to be delighted by today's calamity in Ghana because they exploited their positions of authority and inflicted hardship on Ghanaians who didn't deserve it. They should be held accountable for the blood of those who died while this regime was in power. They knew what they were doing was wrong, yet they disregarded it and abused their position because of Akufo Addo.

Every African nation, including Ghana, suffers from a lack of maturity and wisdom in daily official management, including politics. Every time I read an item in a Ghanaian daily, I'm shocked to see that politicians still don't genuinely know what to do after more than 65 years of independence.



When comparing African politics to European politics, it is interesting to observe how politicians or political parties go above and beyond what the people have asked of them to give them the comfort to live like any other normal person, whether they are wealthy or not. However, such efforts are absent in Ghana.



You don't have the right to abuse your office and the vulnerable people Jean Mensa just because you're the EC boss. Voters were shot to death, and a politician from the NPP referred to the victims as criminals, yet you dared to refer to the tragic event as a "peaceful election."



I must remind you that the victim's family is still experiencing grief. You travel around with soldiers guarding you, but Jean Mensa, keep in mind that these soldiers are also human beings, and they can run away and survive. After all, a hungry man is an angry person.



As the head of the Electoral Commission, I have some excellent advice for you: Akufo Addo wasted all his years and Ghana's resources as president, by relying on dimwits like Osafo Maafo, that's why he failed. If the president had taken my criticism seriously, it would have benefited him without giving me a penny and prevented the problem he is in now.

As a result, I'll also offer you some free counsel, Jean Mensa. During those times, in Ghana, a woman athlete by the name of Alice Anum existed. She is a native of the Ghanaian town of "Abetifi," and because of her speed, she was given the nickname "Abetifi Mustang."



I don't know if Madam Alice is still alive today, Jean Mensa. I will be very happy if you make an effort to find her and begin working with her as a coach so that, if the people you have hurt so much and deceived come after you, you can also flee like "Abetifi Mustang."



Even though it is extremely embarrassing, NPP politicians don't seem to care that this politics isn't being done for the general welfare of the populace but rather for the party's continued existence. I must state that in addition to Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Jean Mensa share responsibility for the disastrous collapse of Ghana.