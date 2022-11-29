Disciplining Hopeson Adorye was long overdue

Hopeson Adorye, leading member of the NPP

Hopeson Adorye, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) member who vied for, but failed to win the Kpone-Katamanso seat in the 2020 Parliamentary Elections is in the news again. This dude’s popularity always thrives on negative news.

Speaking on Oman FM, in Accra, over the weekend, Hopeson Adorye claims he has lost his job because of his support for Alan Kyeremanten. Is it just as simple as that?



Given the fact that politicking at this time among functionaries of government is distractive, a secular was issued that such activities must be stopped and not encouraged. Anybody holding a ministerial appointment and at the same time intent upon stepping up presidential campaigns for the 2024 elections was to abdicate his position.



In spite of this directive, various subtle campaign activities were being held by others on behalf of these unofficial presidential aspirants. It was at one of such activities dubbed “A walk for Alan” that Hopeson Adorye made a reckless statement to the effect that Northerners were cut to only hold vice presidential positions in the party.



This unfortunate statement attracted a lot of condemnation from all sections of Ghanaian society, especially from the Northerners, and the main opposition party – the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made a big meal out of it.



They were quick in telling Northerners that Hopeson Adorye’s statement was a confirmation of the second fiddle role that the NPP tradition – believed to be Akan tribally biased – had assigned them.

This was not the first politically-damaging gaffe that Hopeson had committed against the NPP party and the government in power.



Readers will recall that this loose cannon was at the center of the Serwaa Broni contrived scandal, designed to impune the moral integrity of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.



Apparently, Hopeson had more than a party membership relationship with Serwaa Broni – the two were alleged to be mixing carnal fluids and energy as indicated in videoed voices of the former. And in order to impress her as full of clout in the party, Hopeson arranged and introduced Serwaa Broni to the President as an important representative of the party in Canada.



This led to the few interactions the President had with the lady, who saw the opportunity to criminally exploit those chances. Ghanaians for and against were served with distasteful dishes of contrived scandalous stories largely by America-based NDC propaganda zombie, Kevin Taylor and his proteges in other parts of the world and Ghana.



What about that stupid journey Hopeson made to the US to deal with Kevin Taylor and Twene Jonas on behalf of the President and the party?

It looks like anything Hopeson touches turn out to be a failure. When he ran for the Kpone Katamanso Seat and lost, he falsely accused the MCE of the area, generating all kinds of confusion in the party.



Let us not forget that he was strongly among the NPP members calling for the head of the Finance Minister as responsible for the economic challenges facing Ghanaians, which has been proved at the Adhoc Committee probing of the Censure for Resignation as false.



It is clear that Hopeson Adorye has been booted out of his post as in charge of security at the Airport not because of his support for Alan Kyeremanteng, but for other reasons he is aware of.



After all, is he the only one in the NPP who supports Alan? He is simply a square peg in a round hole.