'Disregard the smear campaign against GNPC boss, it’s a failed attempt to remove him” – NPP youth group

Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

Heavy is, indeed, the head that wears the crown and recent publications alleging wrongdoing against Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is yet another unsuccessful attempt to instigate his sack according to Abdulai Mutawakil, leader of an NPP youth group.

He asserts that, since his assumption of office, the GNPC boss has had to surf through sustained, unprovoked, and unfounded attacks backed by unclear motives.



“These latest salvos of accusations, however, prove without further doubt that they are all a part of a concerted effort to undermine Mr. Danquah’s leadership, tarnish his reputation and ultimately get him fired but these schemes have thankfully hit rocks,” he said.



The group, addressing the latest accusations, said Mr. Danquah’s serial accusers failed to offer any substance with their deliberate omission of the full context and explained how crucial it is to recognize that GNPC operates in a competitive global market where attracting and retaining top talent is paramount.



Offering competitive compensation service conditions, including allowances and salaries commensurate with industry standards, is essential to ensure the corporation’s continued success and ability to deliver on its mandate for the benefit of all Ghanaians.



Since assuming office, Mr. Danquah has spearheaded GNPC’s efforts to achieve its objectives of enhancing Ghana’s oil reserves and managing them for national development. Under his guidance, GNPC has made significant strides towards its goal of becoming a commercially viable Exploration and Production (E&P) company with its steadfast commitment to the exploratory of the Voltaian Basin in hopes of expanding the country’s current reserves and contributing to the economic growth and prosperity.



“It is strange, therefore, that anyone would instigate such a broad campaign to discredit his leadership and distract GNPC from its mission,” the group maintains.

Adding that the unwavering support of the company’s stakeholders shows that the GNPC boss enjoys widespread trust and confidence in his ability to lead the national oil company towards greater heights of success.



As contained in recent statements from both the Board and staff union of GNPC, the corporation remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible corporate governance.



“It is imperative, therefore, for all well-meaning Ghanaians to reject these baseless accusations and focus on supporting initiatives that drive national development and prosperity,” Mr. Mutawakil further stated.



According to him, the group firmly believes that O-A Danquah deserves commendation for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing the oil and gas sector and rather than succumbing to sensationalism and smear campaigns, “let us rally behind competent industry leaders like Mr. O-A Danquah who are dedicated to advancing Ghana’s interests and securing a brighter future for all citizens.”



Simply put, “the allegations against him should be viewed with skepticism and dismissed as part of a malicious attempt to undermine his achievements and derail GNPC’s focus.



"We need to unite in support of excellence and integrity in leadership and stand firm against baseless attacks that seek to undermine our collective aspirations for a prosperous Ghana,” he concluded.