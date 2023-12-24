District level election: Walewale rejects Bawumia

NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Folks, pardon me for recycling a joke I have used in my articles a number of times. I'm doing so today based on a popular request by Prof. Mohammed Mamudu.

Somewhere in the ’70s, there was a popular highlife tune by AB Crentsil called “Atia”. I must say “Atia” is indisputably an all-time hit. The lyrics of the song made fun of our brothers and sisters from the North. AB Crentsil in the song, narrated the story of a young man by the name of Atia who traveled from Bolga to Kumasi to seek greener pastures, but instead of him sticking to dog meat and pito which are favourites of our friends from the North, drank apketeshie to death.



The people of the North were irked by AB’s song and decided to teach him some lessons. AB was on a nationwide musical tour, and the people of Bolga waited patiently till it got their turn; the organisers had a windfall – the Catering Rest House where the event took place was fully packed. Uncle AB played songs upon songs without playing “Atia” because an informant had hinted to him that the people had planned to beat him up if he played that tune.



The show was coming to an end and still “Atia” had not been played. AB gave his microphone to one of his boys to continue with the show while he took a rest backstage. An angry youth approached him and whispered to him in imperfect Twi, “AB, whether you play Atia or not, ye be fii wo.”

It is interesting to note that out of the 31 electoral areas at the Walewale Constituency where Dr. Bawumia comes from, NDC-affiliated contestants of the recently held district-level election won 18 slots leaving NPP with a meagre 13.



If the saying, "coming events cast their shadows before them" is anything to go by, then walahi-talahi, ye be fii Alhaji Bawumia on December 7, 2024.