Does Akufo Addo enjoy violence?

President Akufo-Addo

Does current Ghana's president, Akufo Addo, enjoy violence? Does he genuinely care about the poor's human rights? I am inspired to write this article today for my column "A mixture of periodicals" by these two questions. Although I cannot accuse the president of having hidden violent tendencies, I have chosen a few past occurrences to discuss for the readers' consideration since I am not impressed with the president, due to his disrespect for and inhumane treatment of ordinary Ghanaians.

The first Ghanaian president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, had it very tough during his era before he died in exile. It is well documented that he survived at least, four assassination attempts on his life and is also among the “Big Six,” known to have fought for Ghana's independence from Britain, Edward Akufo Addo, the father of the current president of Ghana, Akufo Addo, was the rebellious one among them, who caused Kwame Nkrumah the most trouble, forcing him to sever ties with Edward Akufo Addo.



Every Ghanaian government, whether democratic or military, has problems, but this one under Akufo Addo has been different. The extent of corruption, inefficiency, the appointment of the president's relative as finance minister, persistent violations of human rights, and widespread crime committed with impunity all contributed significantly to the collapse of Ghana's entire infrastructure, including the nation's steady economy before the NDC government lost the 2016 election.



The Akufo Addo government has failed horribly since it was unable to keep the pledges and promises it made to the populace, but it still intends to hold onto power, since the government's primary priority is breaking the eighth cycle. On two consecutive occasions, the president promised to use all measures in his power to hand over power to the NPP in 2024 and to make the point obvious to Ghanaians, he sent Bryan Acheampong to make such a treacherous remark.



The NPP politician asserted that "the party will never hand power to the NDC." Why does it matter so much if Bryan Acheampong makes such a foolish declaration that might easily lead to violence?



Akufo Addo was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election by Jean Mensa, the head of the Electoral Commission, however, this was fraudulent conduct. Despite her claims that the election was free and fair, she declined to testify before the public to explain to Ghanaians the provided numbers they found it difficult to comprehend because Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who was appointed by Akufo Addo, advised her not to. Yet, when Ken Agyapong disclosed recently that individuals had been brought in from Niger to boost support for the NPP, she was, nonetheless, unable to challenge him.



Thanks to Kevin Taylor, host of "Loud Silence TV," who painstakingly exposed Bryan Acheampong and presented information revealing the president's long-standing plan to use violence to rig the 2024 elections and why the president recently appointed Bryan Acheampong as the Agricultural minister. The real reason Mr. Acheampong made such a trivial statement is that Akufo Addo had previously used him as a tool to murder innocent Ghanaians. Kevin Taylor even played an old video of Mr. Acheampong boasting that the president relies on him because he is competent.

Dangerous Akufo Addo hides his atrocities behind a fictitious democratic government and the bible. He has a history of involvement in violent crimes around the nation. Apart from the confession of the killer who implicated the president in the murder of NPP politician J. B. Danquah-Edu, to prevent any proof that may reveal his affair with Serwaa Broni, a Ghanaian-Canadian nurse, the president dispatched the NPP security force, including Hopeson Adorye, to follow the woman at gunpoint. The horrified victim shared her painful experience with to Kevin Taylor in an interview.



It was under the same NPP government that investigative journalist, Ahmed Husseiin-Suale was brutally murdered. The issue is that, in addition to the pervasive corruption that has destroyed the country, there is also a serious crime occurring within the NPP government, but most Ghanaian journalists are afraid of Akufo Addo and refuse to express their opinions or write about them. Unfortunately, those who are prepared to fight for the country are still subject to verbal attacks and death threats. If you believe you are a qualified journalist, why do you fear dying? Unless you are merely living to feed your stomach.



The Arab Spring, the wave of pro-democracy rallies and upheavals that began in the Middle East and North Africa in 2010 and 2011, was another occurrence about which Akufo Addo, frustrated in his bid to become president spoke. He portrayed John Mahama's leadership as a burden and suffering, and, therefore, man would have easily set himself on fire. The command to pursue Serwaa Broni with a gun and this Arab Spring narration, are two pieces of evidence sufficient to establish Akufo Addo's violent nature.



Why, at such a mature age, does a president have a hidden penchant for violence is the question? Akufo Addo is conscious of his shortcomings before his political party and the people of Ghana. He is also aware that, in addition to being corrupt and incompetent, the majority of Ghanaians have entirely rejected him, making him the worst president in the nation's political history. He knew he would lose the 2024 elections; therefore, he wants to use violence to seize and transfer power to the NPP party.



Akufo Addo wants to avoid being held responsible if the NPP loses the 2024 elections because he knows he can’t live with that for the rest of his life but what surprises me is that there are consistently foolish politicians behind him who never consider the shame that awaits them like Hopeson Adorye due to greed and a fear of losing power.



NPP politicians, including Richard Ahiagbah, Justin Kodua, Bryan Acheampong, and Akufo Addo, find it challenging to accept responsibility for the widespread corruption and incompetence; as a result, they have been blaming COVID and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. What aggravates me, though, is that they never mention the sizeable amount of the COVID money that was embezzled, even though their theft had a considerable negative impact on Ghana's economy. In my opinion, Akufo Addo loves violence and this is how he has acted recklessly while hiding his propensity violent nature.