Does Mahama really have the will and commitment to curb bribery and corruption?

John Dramani Mahama

It is quite disheartening to see public officials brashly conspiring and swindling the nation of billions of Cedis to the detriment of the poor and disadvantaged Ghanaians.

I giggle in disbelief anytime I hear former president, John Dramani Mahama



gleefully scolding President Akufo-Addo for refusing to clampdown on alleged sleazes and corruption.



I have always insisted that Westerners are not less corrupt than their African counterparts. But what makes the people elsewhere much more responsible than a Ghanaian and Africans as a whole is the rigidity of the state institutions and the effective laws and regulations.



Elsewhere, the laws and regulations are strictly enforced, and as such the vast majority of the citizens and denizens prefer the observance to the stringent fines and the harsh punishments.



It must, however, be emphasised that in as much as the followers have a duty of obligation, it is up to the leadership to bring sanity into the system by strictly ensuring that all laws and regulations are enforced without fear or favour.



My dearest readers would bear with me that corruption is a serious economic, social, political and moral impediment to nation building. Therefore it is expected that corrupt officials will be held accountable at all times without fear or favour.



Corruption, as a matter of fact and observation, is found in all countries—big and small, rich and poor—but it is in the developing world such as Ghana that its effects are as destructive as molten magma.



Unfortunately, however, it would appear that in Ghana, the justice system more often than not, descends heavily on the goat, cassava and plantain thieves, and let go the remorseless criminals who hide behind the narrow political colorations.



We were, therefore, hoping somewhat fervently that with the arrival of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the justice system was going to descend heavily not only on the goat, cassava and plantain thieves, but as well as the hardened criminals who hide behind the narrow political colorations, but that has not been the case.

Take, for example, a few years ago, it came to light that the Europe’s aerospace multinational Airbus deliberately paid huge sums of bribes to a few countries including Ghana in order to secure contracts during Mills/Mahama administration between 2009 and 2015.



Given the seriousness of the alleged Airbus bribery scandal, President Akufo-Addo dutifully instructed the then Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to probe into the grave corruption scandal.



Following a rigorous investigation into the seemingly damning scandal, the Office of the Special Prosecutor finally concluded that the said Government Official 1 in the Airbus bribery scandal is the former president and the 2020 flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama.



The report, however, concluded somewhat bizarrely that since we were in the election period and the said protagonist was a presidential candidate, the Office of the Special Prosecutor was not in a position to take any immediate action. How ironic?



Strangely, however, former President Mahama lividly came out and rubbished the report and referred to the findings of the Airbus bribery scandal investigation as nothing but 'stupidity' of the highest order (emphasis mine).



In fact, the Airbus bribery scandal involving some government officials in a few countries, including Ghanaian officials, remains the most single shameful and disgusting scandal of international proportion in the history of Ghanaian politics.



As a matter of fact, in any equitable jurisdiction, the suspects of the revoltingly ugly Airbus bribery scandal would have faced the full force of the law without fear or favour.



Fact is, the benign and somewhat lenient approach towards the fight against the canker of corruption would not curb the widespread sleazes and corruption which have been retrogressing Ghana’s advancement thus far.



How on earth would individuals turn away from their crimes if the only available punishment for egregiously stealing the public funds is a mere plea to return the loot?

If we are ever prepared to beseech the fantastically corrupt public officials to only return their loots without any further punishment, we might as well treat the goat, plantain and cassava thieves same. For after all, what is good for the goose is good for the gander.



Some of us, as a matter of principle, cannot comprehend how and why the people we choose to entrust with the national coffers could team up with shifty individuals and steal gargantuan sums of money belonging to the nation without facing any stiff punishment.



In Ghana, in spite of the fact that corruption is a serious economic, social, political and moral impediment to the nation building, our corrupt officials are bent on siphoning our scarce resources without a second thought.



There is no gainsaying the fact that Ghana’s transgressed and incompliant politicians and other public officials often get away with murder.



Take, for instance, there are more alleged bribery and corruption scandals hanging on the neck of Ex-President Mahama than any other president in the history of Ghanaian politics.



A typical example of alleged bribery allegation hanging on the neck of former President Mahama is the furtive gift of a brand new Ford Expedition vehicle worth over $100,000 from the Burkinabe Contractor, Djibril Kanazoe.



According to the investigative journalist, Manasseh, the Burkinabe Contractor, Djibril Kanazoe, had over the years been bidding for contracts in the country. However, he was not successful until a middleman led him to meet then vice president, Mahama.



Subsequent to meeting the then Vice President Mahama, Kanazoe was handpicked to build the $650,000 Ghana Embassy fence wall in Burkina Faso.



The account is given, that In September 2014, when officials of the Bank of Ghana met the Public Accounts Committee of Ghana Parliament (PAC), it came to light that an amount of $656, 246.48 had been spent on the construction of a fence wall over a parcel of land belonging to the Ghana Embassy in Burkina Faso.

Apparently, PAC requested the Bank of Ghana to look into what it referred to as: “the outrageous” cost of the project.



However, it came to light that the procurement process was breached to the advantage of President Mahama’s Burkinabe friend.



Amazingly, during an interview with Manasseh, Djibril Kanazoe admitted that he did not put in a bid for the contract, however, the Ghana Embassy in Ouagadougou wrote to his company to request price quotations for the project. He, however, forwarded the necessary quotes and was selected.



“Subsequently, the Burkinabe contractor delivered to president Mahama, the ‘gift’ of a brand new Ford Expedition vehicle in 2012, the same year his company was selected, again through sole-sourcing, to execute more projects” (See: ‘Burkinabe Contractor offers controversial gift to president Mahama’ ; myjoyonline.com, 15/06/2015).



Besides, the then vice president, Mahama’s dreadful handling of the STX Housing deal which was supposed to provide affordable housing units to the security agencies leaves much to be desired.



It was reported, somewhat vividly, that although the deal did not materialise, the then vice president Mahama allegedly gave us a bill of an excess of $300 million.



In fact, little did some doubtful Ghanaians believe former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, when he told Ghanaians that our late President, Mills, set up a committee to investigate then vice president John Mahama regarding the processes of the acquisition of five aircrafts (5) including Embraer 190 Aircraft and hanger for the Ghana Armed Forces.



If we are to mull over Amidu’s exposition, we can infer that the late Mills lost trust in his then vice president Mahama over the dubious Aircraft deal.



Truly, if the late Mills set up a committee to investigate his vice Mahama, then he had a gleam of suspicion on his mind . In other words, he felt Mahama was trying to rip off the nation, hence setting up a committee to unravel the furtive deal.

Upon a carefully considered deliberation, reflective thinkers may conclude that the late Mills was not happy with the deal.



If that was not the case, why would he set up a committee to investigate Mahama, the architect of the whole deal?



As a matter of fact, the traditional exemption of heads of state from prosecution despite the evidence of a case to answer is wrong, so to speak. For if the bribery and corruption; dubious judgment debt payments; stashing of national funds by some greedy opportunists and misappropriation of resources and crude embezzlement by some politicians do not warrant criminal charges, then where are we heading as a nation?



The all-important question discerning Ghanaians should be asking is: will the day come when 'Ghana’s political criminals' find they have nowhere to hide?



How on earth can individuals commit unpardonable crimes (gargantuan sleazes and



corruption) against the state and get away with their misdeeds?



How serious are we as a nation when we can only descend heavily on the goat, cassava and plantain thieves, and let go hardened criminals who persistently dip their hands into the national coffers?



To me, Ghana’s 1992 Constitution has to be reviewed and the irrational and inexpedient clauses such as the indemnity clauses are expunged and tossed into the dust bin accordingly.