Does the autonomous nature of our public universities make them above the law?

Universities have been asked to strictly adhere to the coronavirus protocols

KNUST sent an admission letter dated August 25, 2020, to their 20/21 IDL postgraduate students and qualified/admitted students asking them to make a commitment fee of GH¢5000 before the opening date, September 5, 2020.

Students who made the commitment payment were sent the online login details via emails and SMS.



Since they made the payment, the students have had only their orientation which was done online on the 5th and 6th of September, 2020 and they've never had any class from that day.



Meanwhile, they were told because of COVID-19, their classes will strictly be adherence to the COVID protocols, thereby having their classes online.



From the evidence I know, they've not had any communication as to the delay.

When shall we hold our schools and people at the helm of affairs responsible for their duties they're paid for with our taxpayer's money?



Are they not answerable to any institution and Ghanaians?



From a concerned citizen, Reindorf Nana Kwadwo Oware!