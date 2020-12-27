Don't sit down to allow the history of 31st December 1981 to repeat itself - Nana Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

My spirit is greatly disturbed. It appears as though President Nana Akufo-Addo has lost the ground to former President John Mahama and his bunch of irresponsible NDC faithful who think they were born and ordained to always be heads but never tails.

The NDC have acted as the leaders of the country since the very day that Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the President of Ghana.



The decisive action to take to let them know that they were not the driver of the governing vehicle but passenger, was never taken. They have been left free to grow horns which they are now using to gore the NPP government and the people of Ghana who never subscribe to their ideals.



They have planned dangerous things not only for President Nana Akufo-Addo but NPP and any Ghanaian who do not belong to the NDC party and share their reprehensible evil ways and motives. They surely have the backing of almost all those rich people who feel so aggrieved that their businesses have collapsed under the NPP government. If they had not involved themselves in criminal activities, would the laws have caught them red-handed and dealt with them? Why should they blame the government for their own acts of criminalities?



I shall strongly advise the President to take the necessary steps to negate all the evil plots hatched by John Mahama and his close associates to get rid of Nana Akufo-Addo by any means possible, from any day from today until 7 January 2021.



Please, President Nana Akufo-Addo, don't sit down doing nothing for the history of 31st December 1989 to repeat itself. On the said unfortunate date, while then President Hilla Limann and his Ministers were joyously celebrating the New Year eve, little did they know that then Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was moving troops to overthrow his PNP government.

Former President cum defeated presidential-candidate John Dramani Mahama is on the same tangent. He is harbouring coup d'état sentiments against President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government. The signs are clearly written on the walls and it is only a doubting Thomas who will believe otherwise. He has advanced his evil plans which are already in motion. He has his finger ready on the trigger, only to pull it when he decides, as whimsical as he is. How I hope his own plots will consume before he sets Ghana ablaze.



Get trusted security personnel to shadow the NDC leadership behind the plot to cause mayhem in the country. Get any suspected officer transferred from their current location to another.



The audios coming as received on my WhatsApp page, coupled with intercepted intelligence by Kennedy Agyapong (Hon), do confirm how dangerously far the NDC have gone with their plots to usurp power in such a bloody manner never witnessed in the political history of Ghana. However, a stitch in time saves nine, so President Nana Akufo-Addo must act now to avert the diabolic plots by the NDC.



The President should not hesitate to arrange for military security experts from either the USA or the UK or any of the developed countries to help Ghana's security forces to negate any plots by John Mahama and his criminal NDC enterprise. Ghana does not belong to them so they should not be allowed to spoil the country.



How could we pass any intelligence we pick to the authorities in Ghana as some of us do hear things more than many a person in Ghana?

Beware of the ides of March, the soothsayer warned Julius Caesar. Similarly, President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP with all sensible Ghanaians should be mindful of these few days preceding 7 January 2021.



Good Ghanaians should retreat into the quiet of their inner chambers to pray to God to abort any evil plans by the NDC against the President and his government and innocent Ghanaians. Any evil planned by John Mahama and his NDC hierarchy must break loose upon their own heads, ferociously consuming them same as any ship that transgresses the Bermuda Triangle is swallowed to be seen no more.



Robust action to thwart the evil plans by John Mahama and all those siding with him to derail the progress of Ghana, must be taken now, without further delay!



Whoever comes across this publication must place forward it to the presidency until it catches the attention of the president. Failure to act now, will lead to the biting of the finger in regret, saying, had I know…. But had I known is always at last!



Once again, I count on Abaawa to get this urgent message and the audio I shall be forwarding to her to the attention of the President without hesitation.