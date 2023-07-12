The vice president of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

It appears that Dr. Bawumia is set to break not just one, but two significant benchmarks. The first is the internal alliance of a gang of eight presidential hopefuls, and the second is the established eight-year cycle of ruling governments or parties since the inception of the 4th Republican constitution. This is certainly an impressive feat that speaks volumes about his capabilities as a leader.

I am thrilled to share with you that based on the exceptional work Dr. Bawumia has accomplished for his party, he is poised to secure an overwhelming 90% of the votes from the super delegates congress scheduled for August.



Moreover, his popularity is expected to remain steadfast as he garners not less than 80% of the votes in the main delegates congress slated for November, both taking place this year. This level of support demonstrates the immense trust and admiration the party members have for his leadership.



Furthermore, when it comes to the highly anticipated 2024 general elections, Dr. Bawumia is undoubtedly set to sail to victory with an extraordinary margin. His opponents, including John Mahama and any other contenders, will inevitably fall by the wayside as his electoral triumph is nothing short of a landslide.



The people of Ghana have had the opportunity to witness first-hand the government tenure of John Mahama, and it comes as no surprise that discerning Ghanaians of voting age would not opt for him over the indomitable Dr. Bawumia.

Mahama's time in power was marred by a lack of vision, leaving no lasting impact on the country or its citizens. One would struggle to recall a single social intervention implemented by Mahama to uplift the nation or its inhabitants.



However, his commitment to providing Hyundai i10 cars to slay queens on university campuses and the infamous Mzbel or Tracy Boakye saga are instances that continue to be remembered, but not in a positive light.



In stark contrast, Dr. Bawumia remains a beacon of hope and transformation for Ghana. He embodies the qualities of a true leader and will undoubtedly serve as the much-needed president that the country deserves. His foresight, innovative thinking, and impeccable track record make him the perfect candidate to steer Ghana toward progress and prosperity.



Dr. Bawumia is, without a doubt, the phoenix of this era, rising above the challenges and setting forth on a path of greatness for the nation. The future looks promising and bright with him at the helm.