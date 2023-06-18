Dr. Bawumia talks religion and claims because he is a Muslim, the zongos will vote massively for him

The vice president of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

I just watched a short video in which Dr. Bawumia is seen engaging with the delegates in Ayaawso East Constituency, Nima. In the video, he said a lot of uninspiring things to try to convince the delegates that he is the one the NDC is afraid of.

However, there is one thing he said that makes me wonder if the vice president really thinks the NPP delegates are a bunch of dumb people who wouldn’t analyse the things he says.



He said if he is elected by the party, the zongos will change. In other words, because he is a Muslim, if he is elected to lead the party in 2024, he would be able to win the zongo votes for the NPP.



Thus, Alhaji Bawumia wants the party to vote for him to go and chase the Muslim votes for the party, right?



Well, because politics is a game of numbers, permit me to talk about the numbers small. The Muslim population in Ghana is 17.6%, whereas that of Christians is 71.2%.



Alhaji, by the same logic you used to assure the party of the Zongo votes, how many of the Christian votes do you think John Mahama would also get from the Christian community by virtue of him and the wife being Christians?



According to Dr. Bawumia, the Christians in the country love him and would vote for him ahead of one of their own, John Mahama. That is actually interesting. He also said the Muslims love him and will vote massively for him. Folks, Alhaji thinks Muslims love him, but the Christians don’t love John Mahama.

For the purpose of argument, let’s assume he would be able to get all the 17.6% Muslim votes (i.e. 100%) in the country for the NPP if he becomes our flagbearer, and John Mahama, being a Christian, would be able to win



for the NDC just 30% of the Christian votes, Mahama would win the election hands down. That’s how serious the religious dynamics are.



Alhaji, the fact that Christians love you doesn’t mean they would relinquish the number one position they occupy to you. Only a naïve politician would believe the Christian community wouldn’t have an interest in who occupies the highest office of the land.



Considering the special relationship that exits between the Christian communities in Nigeria and Ghana, one can surmise that the Christian community in Ghana would take a cue from what just happened in the Nigeria election and vote for one of their own to occupy the highest office of the land. It would therefore be suicidal to present a non-Christian against a Christian in this country.



71.2% is too huge to toy with. The NDC is patiently waiting for us to make that monumental mistake. We shall surely disappoint them.