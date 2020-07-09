Opinions

Dr Girentsi congratulates his former Vice Chancellor

Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is the running mate of the NDC

The year 2008 may be more than a decade ago but I vividly recollect the warm handshake I received from you when you stood up for show of respect, to congratulate me as one of the top 140 students who graduated from the University of Cape Coast on Friday, October 1.

Almost 12 years on today, the National Democratic Congress, a party borne out of the sweat and blood of the grassroots, and nurtured by the people's man, Flt Lt. JJ Rawlings, has taken a bold and decisive step.



This step represents not just another first in your illustrious career but also a clear national recognition of your diligence and industry.



The Flagbearer, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama made no mistake in settling on an astute technocrat like you.

My joy as a graduand in 2008 under your leadership has now seen a significant jump upon hearing news of your selection as Running Mate. Your appointment signifies a new dawn in our politics and the people of Ghana are patiently waiting to experience your kind of leadership that has been a great source of motivation to many.



While the journey ahead may not be an easy one, permit me to savour the moment and extend my warm congratulations to you, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate and Vice President in-wait of the Republic of Ghana.



Congratulations!

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.