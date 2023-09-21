Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's letter to government, Tourism Ministry and all Ghanaians

The renovated Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Dear Fellow Ghanaians, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Government of Ghana on July 4, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo commissioned the renovated Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which was done at a cost of $3.5 million investment by the government.

What a joy to celebrate the 114th birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah today, 21 September 2023, since ‘‘Nkrumah never dies’’. On this occasion, it will be noble for Ghanaians and Africans to troop in their numbers to this newly renovated park in Accra to pay homage.



But while we are in a state of celebrations, though for some a time of regret, mourning, and pain, let me remind the ‘‘park managers’’ of how to practically and sustainably maintain this beautiful and sacred place per Nkrumah’s ideas and in honor of him.



On Wednesday, 11 March 1964, Kwame Nkrumah eloquently and passionately presented his Seven-Year Development Plan to the Members of the National Assembly.







In the speech, he made some profound statements that I believe are still relevant to the socio-economic Development of our country. And more specifically and significantly, relevant to maintaining and sustaining the National Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. Below are four key proposals to the Ghana Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, managers and staff of the tourist center as well as other stakeholders.



1. The facility must be able to generate money by itself and be self-sufficient. We shouldn't lose money at the expense of the Ghanaian taxpayer for further renovations. But rather we should continue to innovatively make a profit from the $3.5 million state project, which I see as an investment. There is no need to rely on another loan facility from the World Bank or any external creditors to give it a facelift after some years.

For instance, Kwame Nkrumah in that 1964 speech said: "Mr. Speaker, as you know, we have already established many industrial projects and enterprises, as a means of securing our economic independence and assisting in the national control of the economy. I must make it clear that these State Enterprises were not set up to lose money at the expense of the taxpayer. Like all business undertakings, they are expected to maintain themselves efficiently and to show profits".



2. This renovated park could be a ‘‘cash cow’’ to even build and renovate more befitting Kwame Nkrumah facilities and other attractive national tourism centers. Nkrumah in the same Speech said profits from ‘‘Such State enterprises should be self-sufficient to build up capital for further investment as well as to finance a large proportion of the public services which it is the responsibility of the State to provide.’’



3. Please, let us have yearly financial and visitor attraction and engagement targets and strategies. He said in the speech that ‘‘Our State enterprises will be set yearly financial and production targets so that they may work towards definite objectives and goals and thereby given every stimulus to operate efficiently and profitably.



4. Last but not least, the managers, tourists’ attendants, and general staff at the park must be trained and held to maintain a high sense of integrity, professionalism, discipline, honesty, and dedication. Dr. Nkrumah reiterated in that speech that "the managers of our State enterprises, and those in charge of our State organizations and apparatus should be men trained in management; honest and dedicated men; men with integrity; men who are incorruptible"



Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah will be happy in his grave if we honor him in this and other ‘Nkrumaist’ ways, as we strive as a country to achieve socio-economic development.



Long Live Ghana, and Long Live the Nkrumah Dream for the country and Africa!