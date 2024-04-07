Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: The working driver-mate with his digitization agenda

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

During his visit to Sunyani on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, addressed a gathering of traders associations and market leaders with a resounding declaration: "I’m the working driver-mate." This statement, delivered with emphasis, underscores his commitment to being actively involved in the development and progress of the nation under the

the leadership of his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the country.



In unpacking the significance of this statement, it becomes evident that Dr. Bawumia sees himself as a hands-on leader, someone deeply engaged in the day-to-day affairs of the country, much like a driver-mate who plays an essential role in navigating the journey ahead to serve the interests of both his boss (the driver) and Ghanaians (the passengers in the vehicle).



This article aims to shed further light on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's political journey, roles, and implications for governance and leadership in Ghana. In the realm of Ghanaian politics, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged not just as a figurehead but as a catalyst for change, bringing with him a fervent commitment to digitization and economic transformation. From his humble beginnings to his current position as Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia's journey is a testament to hard work, determination, and a vision for the future. Born on October 7, 1963, in Tamale, Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia's early life was marked by challenges familiar to many Ghanaians.



However, his relentless pursuit of education propelled him forward, eventually leading him to earn a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Buckingham, UK. He furthered his studies at Temple University in Philadelphia, USA, where he obtained a Masters degree in economics. His academic achievements laid the foundation for his subsequent career in both academia and public service.



Dr. Bawumia's entry into politics was not immediate. Before joining the political arena, he made significant contributions to the academic world, serving as an economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and as a consultant to the World Bank. His expertise in economics and finance provided him with a deep understanding of the intricacies of global economics, which he later leveraged in his political endeavors.

In 2008, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made his debut in Ghanaian politics as the running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo, the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), after resigning as the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana. Although they were unsuccessful in their bid for the presidency, Bawumia's performance on the campaign trail garnered widespread acclaim for his intellect and communication skills. He quickly became known as a capable technocrat with a keen understanding of economic issues.



It was during his tenure as Vice President, following Nana Akufo-Addo's successful presidential bid in 2016, that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's passion for digitization and innovation truly came to the fore. Recognizing the transformative power of technology, he championed the digitization agenda as a means to streamline government services, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance transparency in all sectors of our economy.



One of Bawumia's flagship initiatives is the Ghana Card project, aimed at providing every Ghanaian citizen with a unique identification card. This ambitious undertaking seeks to create a centralized database that can be used for various purposes, including voter registration, healthcare access, and



financial transactions. By digitizing identity verification, Dr. Bawumia aims to combat identity fraud and promote financial inclusion for all citizens, regardless of location.



In addition to the Ghana Card project, Dr. Bawumia has spearheaded efforts to digitize other sectors of the economy, including agriculture, education, and healthcare. Through initiatives such as the Planting for Food and Jobs program and the e-education and e-health projects, he seeks to harness the power of

technology to drive economic growth and improve the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians.



Despite facing criticism and skepticism from some quarters, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains undeterred in his pursuit of a digital future for Ghana. He continues to champion innovation and efficiency in governance, recognizing that embracing technology is essential for the country's development and prosperity.



In the eyes of many Ghanaians, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia embodies the spirit of the "working driver," someone who understands the value of hard work, perseverance, and innovation in delivering good governance to enhance living standards and improve livelihoods. His journey from humble beginnings to the corridors of power serves as an inspiration to countless individuals striving to make a positive impact in their communities.



As Ghana continues its journey toward economic transformation, one thing is clear: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's commitment to digitization will be a driving force in shaping the country's future for generations to come.