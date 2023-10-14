Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs no introduction in Ghana's political dispensation

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The versatile Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs no introduction in our political landscape because of his unflinching contributions to the success of Ghana's growing democracy.

He continues to contribute significantly to the deepening of the frontiers and shaping of the political discourse in the country.



He has brought flair, dynamism, and dexterity to the way the atmosphere of Ghana's political debate used to be by focusing more on facts and data.



The workaholic incoming Flagbearer of NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has raised the bar and continues to bring more innovation which has a positive ripple effect on the growth and development of the Country.



He has his footprints dotted around the country because of the charismatic and visionary leadership style exhibited by him in the line of his duties. He is a pacesetter with pragmatism as the hallmark.



Interestingly, many of the youth gravitate towards him because of the enviable character traits he possesses which are hinged on humility, tolerance, loyalty, hard work dedication sacrifice, and innovation. He exudes such stupendous leadership qualities with ease and tact.

Since he is human he has demonstrated passion, love, compassion, resilience tenacity, and mental fortitude in the way he deals with other people. He exhibits great internal personal relationships with all manner of persons irrespective of one's Religious, Gender, and Ethnic backgrounds.



Unfortunately, this is the kind of leader Ghana is blessed with, and no wonder he is embraced and celebrated worldwide for his exceptional service to humanity and the Nation at large.



In conclusion, dear esteemed delegates across the nook and cranny of the country. Let's vote massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom). He is a man with a good temperament, a man with phenomenal emotional intelligence, and a man who is a unifying force.



He is number 2 on the ballot.



Shalom!



