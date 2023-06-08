1
Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, a true representation of a practical PHD holder

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: Antwi boasiako John

The quality of leadership style displayed by Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum at the Ministry of Education portrays a true stateman at work.

His genuine commitment to work and understanding of the human situation are unimaginable. His direction of thinking and effort towards problem solving are just amazing.

He represents the true definition of quality leadership. He always fits into his work equations and provides absolute solutions to curtail any disturbance variable within his work ethics.

He is a builder and a problem solver. His background as a practical PhD holder reflects the quality of his work.

As education has been the backbone of every country, he has always pursued policies aimed at infusing more practicality into our educational system. Such policies provide soft skills that match the requirements of the job market.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum remains resolute in ensuring the quality and easy accessibility of education for all.

