EMT and ECC, who takes the credit and who takes the blame?

Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen

We have been told by Pro-Bawumia and Pro-Alan that, there are two different bodies of Government responsible for the management of the Ghanaian economy namely:

1. Economic Management Team (EMT) headed by the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana.



2. Economic Committee of Cabinet(ECC) which was headed by the former Trade & Industry Minister.



The two camps are pointing fingers at each other as being responsible for the current economic situation in the Country. None of the two camps is ready to take responsibility for the economic challenges in the Country.



So the question remains; between 2017 and 2020 when the indicators of the economy were healthy, who should Ghanaians give credit to, EMT or ECC?



Again, now that the economy is facing some form of challenges who should Ghanaians put the blame on, EMT or ECC?

Many Ghanaians want to know;



1. What date did President Akufo-Addo set up the Economic Management Team (EMT) to help with the management of the Ghanaian economy?



2. What was the specific mandate assigned to the Head and Members of the Economic Management Team (EMT) by President Akufo-Addo?



3. How many times have the Economic Management Team met since its establishment and what have been their suggestions to President Akufo-Addo so far? Have their suggestions been implemented or rejected by the Government?



4. What date did President Akufo-Addo set up the Economic Committee of Cabinet (ECC) to help with the management of the Ghanaian economy?

5. How many times have the Economic Committee of Cabinet met since its establishment and what have been their suggestions to President Akufo-Addo so far? Have their suggestions been implemented or rejected by the Government?



6. Is the EMT and ECC running parallel or simultaneously at the Jubilee House?



7. What was the specific mandate assigned to the Head and Members of the Economic Committee of Cabinet (ECC) by President Akufo-Addo?



8. Did President Akufo-Addo ever dissolve the Economic Management Team (EMT) before or after setting up the Economic Committee of Cabinet (ECC)?



9. Is the Economic Management Team and Economic Committee of Cabinet operating separately and independently of each other or they report to each other or both report directly, separately and independently to the President of the Republic of Ghana?

10. What is the reporting line of the Economic Management Team? Is the Economic Management Team directly accountable to President Akufo-Addo, the Council of State or Cabinet?



11. What is the reporting line of the Economic Committee of Cabinet? Is the Economic Committee of Cabinet directly accountable to the Economic Management Team, Cabinet, President Akufo-Addo or the Council of State?



12. Is the members of the Economic Committee of Cabinet still part of the Economic Management Team? If yes, why? If no, why?



13. Who is responsible for implementing and enforcing the decisions of the Economic Management Team and Economic Committee of Cabinet?



At this point, blaming each other is unnecessary.

Let's see how best we can offer turnaround solutions to socio-economic problems facing Ghanaians so that in 2024 Ghanaians will consider retaining the NPP in Power.