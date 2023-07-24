Echoes of corruption: The cycle of hidden Dollars, Euros, and Cedis

A file photo

Some time ago, a politician made a big splash in our beloved country, Ghana. He deposited a lot of money in his bank account, more than he could explain. Perhaps, his story inspired another politician years later, to dream big and to make at least a million dollars before quitting politics, but this dream could not materialize.

Recently, stories of millions of dollars in a politician's bedroom have been making the headlines. The politician had so much that it took a while for her to notice that her stash of cash had been depleted by more than a million dollars. This must have been devastating, but her real nightmare began when she took steps to retrieve her money. She has now lost her job. This is not a plot for a political thriller: this is the cycle of corruption in Ghana's political leadership.



Within the last two decades, the political landscape in Ghana has been marred by a series of corruption scandals involving high-ranking government officials. These scandals show a worrying trend of unethical conduct and abuse of power among some politicians who prioritize their personal wealth over serving the nation's interests. These scandals also erode public trust in governments and their ability to manage public funds effectively for the betterment of the people. In this short article, I will throw some light on this issue using three scandals that have become public since 2006 and suggest some ways to address this challenge.



One of the earliest corruption scandals that rocked Ghanaian politics involved Charles Bintim, the former minister for Local Government and Rural Development under the John Kufour administration. In 2006, the media reported shocking revelations about Bintim, who was alleged to have lodged over 1.95 billion Ghanaian Cedis in his private account at the High Street branch of Barclays Bank. Bintim faced accusations of being unable to account for the $200,000 equivalent of Cedis deposited in his personal bank account in 2005.



This significant amount of money involved raised suspicions about his financial dealings and raised several questions about the sources of his wealth. However, despite these allegations, he later became a minister of state, causing public outcry and undermining confidence in the government's commitment to combating corruption.



Another scandal that exposed the greed and ambition of some politicians was the 'vickyleaks saga' involving Victoria Hammah, the former deputy minister of communication under the Mahama administration. In 2013, Hammah was axed from office following an alleged recording in which she stated that she would remain in politics until she accumulated a staggering 1 million dollars. Where was this huge money coming from?



This brazen display of personal ambition and apparent intent to use political office for personal gain sparked outrage among the Ghanaian public. The incident further fueled the perception that some politicians prioritized their personal wealth over serving the nation's interests.

The most recent case involved Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the minister for Sanitation and Water resources under the Akufo Addo government who has just resigned from office. In this scandal, it was alleged that Dapaah had been hoarding a colossal amount of physical cash, including 1 million dollars, 300,000 Euros, and millions of Ghanaian Cedis, among other valuables in her bedroom.



According to reports from the press, these valuable assets were later stolen by her household staff. The sources of the stolen moneys are still unknown. However, in an era where the economy is just recovering from shocks attributed to war and COVID-19, it is quite shocking for individuals to keep such huge sums of moneys in their bedrooms if they had nothing to hide. As a result of these allegations, Dapaah has exited from the government, further contributing to the erosion of public trust in political leadership.



It is interesting to note that these incidents occurred during the second term of their respective parties in power, raising concerns about accountability and ethical behaviours in Ghanaian politics when politicians sense their exit from government. The choice of keeping ill-gotten gains in private residences instead of banks may also indicate a growing awareness by politicians of anti-money laundering laws. The increasing amounts of moneys involved in these scandals, coupled with the perception of widespread corruption among politicians, are deeply troubling. It suggests that some politicians may be using their positions of power to amass personal wealth rather than prioritizing the well-being of the citizens they are meant to serve.



In conclusion, corruption scandals involving high-ranking politicians have become a common occurrence in Ghanaian politics in the last two decades. These scandals show a worrying trend of unethical conduct and abuse of power among some politicians who prioritize their personal wealth over serving the nation's interests. These scandals also erode public trust in governments and their ability to manage public funds effectively for the betterment of the people. To address these challenges, comprehensive reforms are necessary.



Strengthening oversight mechanisms, increasing transparency, and holding public officials accountable for their actions are vital steps to combat corruption effectively. Moreover, fostering a culture of integrity and ethics in politics, coupled with active citizen engagement, can help build a corruption-free society that promotes sustainable development and social progress for all Ghanaians. By collectively striving for a corruption-free future, Ghana can forge a path towards prosperity and equitable growth."