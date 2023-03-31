Economic woes skyrocketing in Ghana due to the Russia invasion in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine flags

On February 24, 2022, Moscow troops invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea. This deadly conflict continues unabated, even as the Ukrainian troops are making significant pushes to retake cities controlled by the Russians. The invasion has been carried out with a lot of missile strikes, misplacing of thousands of Ukrainian citizens.

Over a year now, the invasion is still ongoing, and the Western countries keep blaming Russia and vice versa. Russia continues to hold the cities under their control with care as President Putin visited some of the cities after the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant was issued.



Most people continue to ask, why is the war not ending?



The Russians have blamed the Western nations for supplying military logistics to Ukraine, the USA, UK, Germany, France, Japan, and others. Making it difficult to



end, but Russia is holding.



The UN Human Rights Office in Ukraine in December 2022 said in their report that 6,889 civilians have been killed and 10,974 injured.

The invasion has caused widespread destruction around the world, especially in Africa, and Ghana precisely.



Most middle-income families are still crying in Ghana over the cost of leaving; food prices are up; what they used to buy for GH50 is now GH150. How can the citizen be happy?



However, the Government of Ghana attributes the economic upheaval to the mismanagement of the Russia-Ukraine War which resulted in inflation. According to the Ghana Statistical Service inflation ranging from 13.9% to 54%, from January 2022 to December 2022 were Fuel used to cost GHC 4.50 before the invasion but is now GHC 14.



Overall, the invasion has had its own impact on the world and has had its own impact on Africa and Ghana by increasing the standard of living, corruption and suffering among the people of Ghana.