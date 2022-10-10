0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

Edith Gyekye writes on World Mental Health Day

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 10 At 12 Edith World Health Day.jpeg Edith Gyekye

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: Edith Gyekye

I understand what a mental condition is, as someone who has persistent anxiety.

The most intriguing thing is when people assume you are capable of handling things on your own because you are strong but deep within, you know the struggles you go through.

I am aware that occasionally nobody even pays attention when it is needed.

Particularly if you have a strong personality as I do, the people around you appear to be disinterested.

Unexpectedly, our high neurotic nature contributes to our medium-high extraversion. Our fear of failure, our fear of not being good enough, and our fear of being rejected.

You experience a lot of negative reactions and feelings throughout the course of your daily life.

Yes, I do realize that the path has not been simple but you have managed to keep it all together.

I sincerely hope that as we commemorate World Mental Health and Wellbeing Day, it will inspire you to redouble your efforts to safeguard and enhance your mental health.

Avoid struggling alone, you shouldn't attempt to repair or complete your inner work alone just because no one else can do it for you.

Even when your brain tells you otherwise, there is still hope.

Don't do it alone; someone cares!

#WorldMentalHealthDay

Columnist: Edith Gyekye
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends