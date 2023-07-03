Effective natural way of driving away houseflies from your kitchen or home

Lemon and cloves

Fellow Ghanaians, Africans or any interested persons, I am here today, Monday, 3 July 2023, to share with you a very effective natural but low cost way of warding off houseflies from your kitchen, home, restaurant or the place where you prepare or sell your food.

You will all bear with me how nuisance and unhygienic it is to have houseflies swarm your kitchen, restaurant or the place you sell food. They can contaminate the food to bring about diseases like dysentery, food poisoning and other illnesses you can think of if they step on the prepared food you eat.



Their presence alone, hovering around where you prepare food, makes you have advance distasteful feeling about eating the food and especially, the Ghanaian children born abroad may decide not to eat the food at all. They hate and cringe seeing houseflies flying about, let alone, stepping on their cooked food.



Therefore, I could not hesitate to share the natural remedy with the general public when I came across it. It will not cost you much or anything to try it.



I have tried it and have since seen no single housefly try to enter my kitchen although, I am yet to cook any smelly food. Why not try it to see the results for yourself to save you unnecessary expenses by not happening to eat contaminated food, falling ill and going to the hospital because of houseflies stepping on your food?

Houseflies in the study of biology may have their economic importance by way of spreading diseases to cause people to fall ill and go to hospitals to be charged. They help with the decomposition of dead bodies, lay eggs into such bodies to hatch into maggots used to feed chicks, etc. However, I am more concerned about preventing the illnesses they cause that culminate in the death of some people.



It is all about cutting a lemon or lime into two halves, squeezing out some of the liquid or juice to create room or space to insert cloves ('pepre') in them, place them on your kitchen window sill or around your kitchen or where you prepare or sell your food. This done, no housefly will dare venture into the area.



Whoever receives this publication should please forward it to their friends, families and whoever they think must know about it. By sharing it, we shall be saving lives.