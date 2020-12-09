Election 2020 results surprisingly frightening to some Ghanaians

Election 2020 brings many lessons to Ghanaians, especially the NPP fraternity.

The results come as a shock to many a Ghanaian, full of materialisations of unexpected happenings. The NPP losing nearly thirty-six of her parliamentary seats to the NDC while winning thirteen of the NDC's seats. The NPP has reduced its majority by about twenty seats, thus from 169 to 149.



Why has this happened, one may ask? We need to do a holistic analysis to find out why and how to strategise in future to avoid such shocks.



I am not going to discuss the strategies now but when the dust is finally settled and in the near future.

The NPP is learning a bitter lesson. I am not going to blame anyone but to offer admonition which although, will not be done today.



As of writing, we are still waiting feverishly for the final presidential result which is too close to call but the chance of presidential-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo winning is very feasible, if not possible.



The battle is still the Lord's. Continue to keep faith in God.