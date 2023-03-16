Election of executives for Persons Living With Disability in Mpohor District

File photo

About a billion people in the world today experience some form of disability of whom nearly two hundred (200) million experience considerable difficulties in functioning.

Many people with disabilities do not have equal access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities, do not receive the disability- related services that they require, and experience exclusion from everyday life activities.



Following the entry into force of the United Nation Convention on the Right of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), disability is increasingly being understood as a human right issue.



Disability is also an important development issue with an increasing body evidence showing that persons with disabilities experience worse socioeconomic outcomes and poverty than persons without disabilities.



People with disabilities have the right to access all aspects of society on equal basis with others including the physical environment, transportation, information and communication, and other facilities and services provided to the public.



People with disabilities have the right to life.

Persons with disabilities have the same rights as all people to non- discrimination, access, equality of opportunity, inclusion and full participation in society. These are the basic principles underlying the world and Ghana with Disabilities Act and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.



Recognizing that disability is an evolving concept and that disability results from the interaction between persons with impairments and attitudinal and environmental barriers that hinder their full and effective participation in the society on an equal basis with others.



Some categories of disabilities are:



1. Physical impairment (e.g., paralysis, neurological disorders)



2. Sensory impairment (e.g., deafness, blindness)

3. Intellectual impairment (e.g., mental retardation)



On Friday 10th March, 2023, an election was conducted as per the PWDs’ guidelines to elect new members to oversee the welfare and activities of the members.



Participants present were the Electoral Commission of Ghana (Mpohor District), two Executives from the Region, twenty-four delegates, other observers from the Federation, Blind-guides and two staff from the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development.



The election was presided over by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (Mpohor District).



The total number of delegates of Persons Living with Disability, (PWDs) in the district is twenty-five (25). Below is the breakdown:

1. Seven members from the Physically Challenged.



2. Seven members from the Deaf.



3. Seven members from the Blind.



4. Four immediate past Executives.



At the election held on Friday, 10th March, 2023, a total of twenty-four delegates were present.

The chairmanship position was contested by Habakuk Adjei-Manso and Kwesi Debrah.



Mr. Kwesi Debrah had majority of votes and so he was declared the Chairman for the Federation in Mpohor District.



The election was successfully conducted and Mr. Kwesi Debrah was re-elected and sworn in as the chairman.