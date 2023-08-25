Electricity and water tariffs to be increased every quarter?

A file photo

Folks, as I have said times without number, I'm inclined to believe that the witches and wizards pestering the NPP are led by Beelzebub himself, and they come in bamboo shoes so leaders and members of the Elephant Family do not perceive ominous signals. Those demons seem to be on the prowl ready to devour the flesh of the Elephant.

If this is not true, I don't understand why after numerous opposition-bound scandals including that of Auntie Cecilia Dapaah, the galamsey menace, the inability to solve unemployment amongst the youth, etc., the governing NPP continues to do certain things that are likely to send them to opposition and keep them there for a very long time.



The huge chunk of the voter population in the country is made up of the youth most of whom are mainly engaged in betting to make ends meet because of unemployment. I have, therefore, been wondering who advised the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government to introduce the betting tax. The youths, including NPP activists, are seething with rage against the government for introducing this tax.



It is also no news that things are tough in Ghana today, but unfortunately, the government has refused to recognize the burden Ghanaians are reeling under in terms of tariff rate increment especially that of electricity.



Currently, an average village household is paying a monthly electricity bill of GHC200. Most Ghanaians are crying, and is the NPP administration telling us that it has not heard the cry of the people concerning unbearable utility bills?



This notwithstanding, the worst is yet to come. In the first quarter of 2023, electricity and water tariffs were increased by 29.96% and 8.3% respectively.

In the second quarter, the average end-user tariff of electricity was raised to 18.36% and as if this is not bad enough it has been announced that water and electricity tariffs are going to be increased again on September 1, 2023.



This seems to confirm the rumor that electricity and water tariffs are going to be increased every three months as part of IMF conditionality.



As a way of digression, I am going to delve into two words for our word power segment for today.



Brass collar is an adjective that means one's unwavering loyalty to a political party.



Deracinate is a verb, and it means to “uproot”.

Usage: President Mahama has been a brass collar to the NDC for many years; little surprise he was overwhelmingly elected as the 2024 flagbearer of his party. He is expected to deracinate whoever the NPP brings as their flagbearer, like Cassava in 2024.



If the rumour that electricity and water tariffs are going to be increased every three months is anything to go by, then the people of Ghana should take note that electricity and water bills are going to be increased five times before the next General Election. This means we should brace ourselves for some unbearable days ahead.



2024, must, therefore, be a rescue mission for all well-meaning Ghanaians, and for this reason, our support and vote are very critical to this cause. NDC victory in 2024 is non-negotiable; it is a must! And one person is at the tipping point to make it happen: John Dramani Mahama!



Rain symbolizes well-being, bumper harvests, and abundance. If you have never seen the rain in its splendor watch out for the second coming of JDM.