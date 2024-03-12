Elevating principles over tribal allegiance: Mamprusi's embrace honesty and integrity

File Photo

In the hallowed traditions of the Mamprusi people, integrity stands as the cornerstone of our collective identity.

Yet, recent political dynamics have tested the resolve of Mamprusis, tempting us to succumb to the allure of tribal allegiance at the expense of cherished values.



As accusations of betrayal and dishonesty swirl around certain political figures, notably Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mamprusis stand resolute in their commitment to uphold principles over tribal affiliations, signaling a watershed moment in Ghanaian politics.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, once hailed as a beacon of hope and pride for the Mamprusi community, now finds himself embroiled in corruption accused of falling short of the promises he made to his people.



The disillusionment within Mamprusi's circles reflects a broader sentiment of distrust and disappointment, as Mamprusis grapple with the dissonance between the assurances of our representative and the realities we face.



The Mamprusi ethos, steeped in a rich tapestry of honesty and integrity, transcends the transient realms of politics, resonating deeply within the collective conscience of the community. For Mamprusis, the pursuit of excellence and moral rectitude eclipses the parochial confines of tribal identity, guiding our actions and decisions with unwavering clarity and purpose.

Amidst the cacophony of political rhetoric and tribal enticements, Mamprusis remain steadfast in their resolve to chart a course defined by principles rather than primordial loyalties. The notion of a soiled reputation strikes at the very core of Mamprusi sensibilities, challenging the sanctity of our values and the integrity of our character.



As the specter of tribalism looms large over the political landscape, Mamprusis stand as vanguards of moral rectitude, eschewing the divisive rhetoric of tribal politics in favor of a more enlightened discourse rooted in principles of fairness, justice, and accountability.



The decision to eschew tribal voting, particularly in relation to Dr. Bawumia, reflects a profound commitment to the ideals that define Mamprusi identity. It is a declaration of independence from the shackles of tribalism, a testament to the enduring power of integrity in shaping the destiny of nations.



In the crucible of electoral politics, Mamprusis emerge as harbingers of change, heralding a new era of political maturity and enlightenment. Our refusal to be swayed by the siren song of tribal allegiances speaks volumes about our unwavering commitment to the principles that define our cultural heritage.



As we prepare to cast our votes, we do so not as members of a tribe, but as custodians of a proud legacy of integrity and honor. Ours is a vote not for tribal solidarity, but for the ideals of transparency, accountability, and good governance that transcend the narrow confines of ethnicity.

In conclusion, the decision of Mamprusis to reject tribal voting, particularly in light of Dr. Bawumia's controversies, represents a triumph of principles over parochialism, integrity over expediency. It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to uphold the values that define our cultural heritage and a testament to the enduring power of integrity in the political arena.



As Mamprusi's stand poised to shape the future of Ghana, they do so with a steadfast determination to be guided by the dictates of conscience rather than the imperatives of tribe.



M'pusiya



Regards! Hajj Seidu Sulemana (A Proud Mampruga)