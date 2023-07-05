Embracing the rich Ghanaian culture; My arrival in Accra

The flag of Ghana

Upon arriving at Kotoka International Airport, I was immediately greeted by the thick air of humidity and dew that stagnated the area. Despite the fact that dusk had saturated the city of Accra, there remained a layer of heat.

A thin layer of sweat formed on my forehead as I approached the exit. It was at this point I knew my body would have to prepare for the upcoming climate transition ahead of me. I had departed from the non-humid, cool state of Oregon.



Upon my passport inspection, the Ghanaian airport security welcomed me to Ghana. Her voice was very faint and I narrowly missed her words. This was my first interaction where I discovered that Ghanaians are very soft-spoken by nature.



I believe this is because they are laid-back and relaxed people. Despite the fact that I did not hear, I appreciated her welcoming words upon arriving.



When I exited the airport to the taxi service, I saw the bustling parking lot in front of me. Multiple cars were honking and driving and parking. Upon first glance, I noticed that many of the drivers were not using phones or texting/calling and driving.



In America, we love our phones and are very attached to them, to the point where the government has been forced to implement very strict Distracted Driving laws. In Accra, it seems that drivers are more engaged and alert in their driving than America.



I believe this may be because the roads require more engagement for safety reasons. In addition, I later learned that Ghanaians are more orally driven in general; they are less likely to text and, therefore, text and drive.

When I think about these first impressions of Ghana, specifically Accra, I am reminded of my upbringing in New York City (NYC). Accra is similar to NYC in regards to the bustling, crowded environment; people are everywhere; on every corner.



But it is also similar to NYC in regard to the positive aspects of being in these assembled tight-packed spaces. There is a sense of community and unity. Since people reside in these spaces together, there is a communal nature to the city of Accra.



Another similarity I discovered is the advertising aspect of both cities. Like NYC, there are ubiquitous forms of advertising that surround the city of Accra. But in Ghana, they are more creative with their advertising. Women and men use their bodies to feature the products they’re selling.



They carry food and toiletries on top of their heads. They display these products while walking in between cars during stop lights. Although the street vendor culture is already quite similar to NYC, I was surprised to see such forms of advertising.



Selling on the streets is already difficult for several reasons: low pay, fierce competition, long hours and precious conditions. Seeing Ghanaians use their bodies in the harsh Ghanaian heat made me appreciate the perseverance of street vendor culture and these aspects.



As aforementioned, I noticed that Ghanaians are very laid back and kind. However, I’ve realized that they also share a similar bold, frank nature that New Yorkers exhibit. The street vendors and strangers I’ve met in public have shouted at me from a distance and have exhibited boldness in their greetings to me. However, I appreciate that Ghanaians are not aggressive and confrontational like New Yorkers; they will not escalate things.

Another aspect of Ghana is the food culture. I’ve noticed that the food is naturally very spicy here and there is an abundance of fruits.



I was given the privilege to try plantains for the first time at a restaurant the other day. As a result of the diversity of fruits, I’ve realized that dessert is not really a featured aspect of Ghanaian cuisine.



When I spoke with a Ghanaian man named Sunny, he said that he considers fruit to be his dessert and does not crave pastries often. I’ve also noticed that there is not a dessert menu in restaurants. In America, it is typical to have many decadent desserts in restaurants.



Overall, my journey is just beginning in Ghana and I have many aspects to learn. However, I already know within one week of arriving that I am humbled and grateful to be in the presence of Ghanaians and their rich, vibrant culture.