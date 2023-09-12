Emmanuel Ocran: A beacon of hope for Nwomaso's future

Emmanuel Ocran

In the heart of the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa district, a wave of enthusiasm and hope is sweeping across the Nwomaso community, and it's all centered around one dynamic and ambitious young man - Emmanuel Ocran.

With the upcoming assemblyman elections drawing near, Ocran is rallying the electorates to unite behind his vision for a stronger and more prosperous Nwomaso.



Emmanuel Ocran has emerged as a symbol of youthful vigor and determination, firmly believing that the time has come for Nwomaso to embrace fresh leadership and innovative solutions to the challenges that have long plagued the community. He brings with him a vision of progress and development that promises to transform the lives of its residents.



Key to Ocran's platform are initiatives aimed at improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure within Nwomaso. His vision includes:



Education (Formal and Informal):



Rehabilitation of the Methodist Junior High school block: Ensuring that the future generation has a conducive environment for learning. Provision of a library and computer lab: Fostering a culture of knowledge and technology.



Instituting speech and prize-giving day in schools: Celebrating academic achievements and boosting student morale. Implementation of career day in schools: Preparing students for their future paths.

Participation in the AOB District Maths and Science Quiz: Encouraging academic excellence. Instituting an exhibition and fashion week: Unearthing talents and supporting vocational and technical skills training. Provision of entrepreneurship skills training: Empowering the youth for self-reliance.



Socio-Cultural and Health:



Completion of the Nwomaso Community Center: A hub for community activities and gatherings.



Instituting "Homecoming" to foster unity and development: Reconnecting residents and strengthening bonds. Lobbying for a mobile telecommunication network station: Bridging communication gaps.



Resourcing the community health clinic: Ensuring accessible and quality healthcare. Creating streets and frontage roads: Enhancing mobility and connectivity.



Providing street bulbs: Illuminating the community for safety and security.

Provision of toilet facilities: Promoting sanitation and hygiene.



Reviving the community watchdog: Ensuring security and property protection. Ensuring accountability and proper record-keeping: Transparency in governance.



Emmanuel Ocran's campaign has gained momentum through grassroots organizing and community engagement. His vision, encapsulated in "VISION 2027-OCRAN FOR ASSEMBLYMAN Infrastructural and Human Development," offers a promising future for Nwomaso—one where every child has access to quality education, where healthcare is both accessible and affordable, and where the community's infrastructure is modernized to meet the growing needs of its residents.



As election day approaches, Emmanuel Ocran stands as a beacon of hope, a symbol of change, and a driving force for progress in Nwomaso. The residents of this vibrant community have every reason to believe in a brighter tomorrow under his leadership.