Empowering the youth through entrepreneurship for development

Joseph Mackay Kumah is the author of the opinion piece

In our competitive, complex and constantly changing world, Ghanaians especially the youth must be interested in being both efficient and effective in what they do. Entrepreneurship is one of the surest means to help contribute to the development of Ghana’s economy and to make Ghana a better place for all of us.

However, many a time, young people are advised to venture into entrepreneurship without any guide or support is given to them to succeed.



The introduction of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme is therefore one of the most timely and unique interventions to solving the unemployment menace that has bedevilled this country for a long time.



NEIP as it is abbreviated has the primary objective to provide integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses. NEIP primarily focuses on providing business development services; startup incubators and funding for young businesses to enable them to grow and become successful.



The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) is therefore set within the context of Ghana’s long-term strategic vision of consolidating its middle-income status, building an industry-driven economy capable of providing decent jobs that are suitable and sustainable for development.

Having served as the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation for the past four years, it was my duty to provide technical leadership, oversight and strategic direction for monitoring and evaluation (M&E) activities for NEIP. I had the privilege of meeting many creative and innovative young people in this country.



I have always had the passion to support young people to succeed hence my reason for empowering and supporting the youth I meet in my daily activities to achieve their goals. NEIP is a platform that has given me much opportunity to impact in many young people and I’m grateful to the President for such an opportunity to serve in that capacity.



Consequently, I admonish the Youth to stand up to the occasion and take advantage of this flagship programme initiated by His Excellency the President of the Republic, as his next government’s priority will be focusing largely on the grassroots.



I, however, entreat the grassroots to put themselves together in a more strategic position to get themselves into the NEIP business support programme.