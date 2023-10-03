Empowering through education: Gloria Lardi's mission with the GLA Foundation

A file photo

Education is not just a fundamental human right; it is also a change agent that can help disadvantaged communities overcome economic, social, and political obstacles.

We can create a more inclusive and just society in which everyone has the opportunity to fulfill their full potential by providing marginalized individuals with access to a great education.



In this article, we'll look at how a dedicated educator went above and beyond to help marginalized children and parents in Ghanaian towns.



Gloria Lardi Adakurugu, popularly known as Celebrity Teacher, is a visionary lady who has spent her entire working to empower neglected communities. She founded the GLA Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities and support. She has used social media to raise awareness about the difficulties that students face when they lack basic resources, as well as to distribute essential materials and organize workshops.



Her long-term goal is to give equal access to high-quality education for all students, regardless of financial condition. Lardi believes her work with the GLA Foundation will continue to positively impact individuals and communities, creating a future where communities flourish and individuals become change agents.



She is a mentor, a marginalized group advocate, and an empowerment expert. Gloria Lardi Adakurugu recognized as a child that she wanted to make a difference in the world. Her enthusiasm for empowering and fighting for marginalized areas was sparked during her teaching practice in Oterkpolu in 2011, where she saw firsthand the struggles that many students experienced owing to a lack of educational resources.

Celebrity Teacher was extremely moved by the difficulties that many youngsters encountered due to a lack of essential educational resources. She has seen how it impacts a child's ability to learn and grow. Miss Lardi, a kind and enthusiastic teacher, stepped in and provided her children with much-needed resources. As a result of the dispute, the GLA Foundation was formed.



The GLA Foundation is a non-profit organization that was formed to provide educational opportunities and support to marginalized individuals and communities for them to attain their full potential and become change agents in their own lives and communities. The Celebrity Teacher was able to use her social media platforms to raise awareness of the difficulties that students encounter when they are unable to obtain necessities, as well as to assist in resolving these concerns.



Miss Lardi has made significant donations to this cause over the last decade. Over 2,000 exercise books have been distributed, more than 100 children's school fees have been paid, more than 200 parents and students have been registered for health insurance, more than 50 parents have received start-up cash, and dozens of healthcare initiatives have been funded. She has also provided over 1,000 sanitary pads to rural communities, as well as over 300 school uniforms, shoes, backpacks, pencils, and other items.



Miss Lardi has also conducted workshops to educate students and parents on the value of education and how they may help their children study more effectively. Her long-term goal is to provide fair access to high-quality education for all students, regardless of financial status. Miss Lardi believes that her work with the GLA Foundation will make a difference and help to break the cycle of poverty that so many families and communities are currently caught in.



In conclusion, the teacher's strive to empower some less fortunate through her support is an excellent illustration of how we as people can have a positive impact on society. Everyone needs to rally behind her and provide all the necessary resources and support to ensure her success. She is a heroine who deserves our support, and we must do everything in our power to ensure her success in transforming the lives of these vulnerable children and communities.