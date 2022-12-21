End NPP/NDC rule

NPP, NDC flags

Since the adoption of democracy in 1992, Ghana’s system of governance has been dominated by two political parties, which is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

These two political parties haven’t been good to the Ghanaian populace yet we have people in this country who still follow these parties though they have been a big failure to the citizens.



Bank rollers and politicians affiliated with these major political parties have managed to persuade most Ghanaians with mouthwatering promises to solicit for votes and power to rule the nation.



However, the same people who are being chased by the politicians are later neglected, isolated and dumped when the so-called politicians get what they want. Luckily for some, they achieved 1 out of 100 of their promises.



Due to the little token some youths get from our politicians, is the reason why most of them blindly follow them, to the point of defending the politicians when they are held accountable.

It's time to break this NPP/NDC rule, the time has come for Ghanaians to wake up. We have been fooled for years and it is time for us to take an action. Ghana belongs to everyone in this country, not individuals.



I have always loved this quote from Dennis Prager which says; “It is moral good to disobey fools, especially fools with power”



I shall return.