Enhancing the Image of Zoomlion through the media: Patricia Ofori Atta’s perspective

Patricia Ofori Atta

The media undoubtedly is the game-changer in every sphere of life depending on how one uses it to their advantage.

There is no gainsaying the fact that the media is a good servant but a bad master, however, the ultimate role the media plays in image building can not be underestimated. And fortunately, a lot of companies have benefited from that image enhancement role of the media.



Most often the success stories of those organizations have invariably been hinged on a strategist who acts as a catalyst or a fulcrum around which the media revolves for a specific action plan or objective.



This is where Patricia Ofori Atta, an avowed workaholic, who allows task execution and results to take precedence over all other things.



Refereed to by her peers as Ama, she has been able to rally the media around the company and used it tactfully to boost the Zoomlion brand which was dented a few years ago by some hypocritical self seeking moribund who detest growth or success of local companies.



The emergence of covid-19 in Ghana and its accompanying nationwide disinfection of markets, lorry terminals, and schools by Zoomlion and the massive media coverage of the disinfection makes Zoomlion a strong force to reckon with in Africa and beyond in the area of disinfection and sanitation in general.



And the ability of making the media available at all times even at dawn and dusk is not only an ingenuity but an art that requires special skills and competencies.

Pat has demonstrated all those qualities to prove that she is a real McCoy- not to mention her good sense of humour and camaraderie.



Perhaps Pat drew inspiration from Vladmir Lenin, a founding member of Russian Communist Party whose profound statement of “as an organizer, I must always be in the Press. Whether for good or bad reasons for there is nothing like negative publicity” has always been applied by Marketing and Communications Strategists.



The successes chalked by Pat in the area of publicity, which has manifested in the overwhelming commendations for Zoomlion by well meaning Ghanaians and government official can not have been possible without the support of the ever humble and visionary Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies and CEO of Zoomlion Company Limited , Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong who is a consummate Entrepreneur, the Group Corporate and Communications Officer, Sophia Lissa, the Corporate Communications Manager of Zoomlion Ema Akyea Boakye.



Other staff of the Communications Department of Zoomlion whose support to Pat, hardwork, diligence and proactiveness as leaders of Press delegation, are worth mentioning include Adams Mohammed, Daniel Ohene Obeng, Francis Atayuro Abirigo Jeff Tetteh to mention just but a few.



Unless she changes her media strategy along the line, which often times comes with ramifications. But should she maintain this results-oriented strategy, Patricia Ofori Atta, you will soar beyond the apogee.