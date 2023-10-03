Enough with the prophets of politics and doom

A file photo

When are the Ghanaian so-called prophets of politics going to give us a clean break from their conditional and or, false election prophecies? When nearing general elections, many a so-called Ghanaian prophet will come out prophesying who will win the presidential election or most of the parliamentary seats to form a government.

Have they nothing good to do or say apart from making predictions as to who will win or lose this or that election? Many a time have they got their predictions proven false, coming out contrary to prediction. However, they are not ashamed but continue to prophesy election results year after year.



Are they all from God? If yes, why are their prophecies not manifested as prophesied? Why are some saying one thing and others saying another?



Are most of these so-called prophets not fake, if they are not from the devil, should I put it that way?



Some of these prophets are prophesying a win for Kennedy while others are predicting victory for Dr. Bawumia in the NPP flag bearer election of November 4, 2023. Some are predicting a victory for the NPP in the 2024 election while others are prophesying victory for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama.



What type of prophets are these, walking contradiction?

Where is IGP, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare? He should please enforce his ban on prophets against making any election predictions to avoid any unnecessary pandemonium following the declaration of election results.



Most of Ghana's prophets are indeed fake. They follow the trend of affairs in the country to form their prophecies, pure as.



Are there about ten genuine prophets in Ghana? Not as I know or can be certain of. If any at all, they will be in the Faith Church (Gyidi) but not those advertising themselves on television and social media day in and day out.



They had better shut their quacking beak up to give us a break!