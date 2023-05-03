Ernest Owusu Bempah writes - 'My Second Coup D'etat': the evil machinations of a dead goat

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah Bonsu

Martin Luter King Jr's politics reminds us of the power of partisanship.

He averred that it is perfectly fine for political partisans to judge each other, regardless of the policy issue.



Apparently, the NDC and NPP have perfected the politics of the revered civil right activist.



The two parties often turn every policy discussion into an “us vs. them” story and imply that the other side has it entirely wrong.



In fact, despite the ideological differences, on some important issues, however, there exists more common ground and shared values than some care to admit.



Indeed, it has been unapologetically cordial between the two parties until Mahama lost the 2016 elections and turned himself into an ubiquitous

freak case and one figurehead of a misinformation industry that has reshaped propaganda politics in our motherland.



For close to seven years now, after the 2016 humiliating defeat, Mahama has shown no interest in finding common ground. He has shown no interest in using the awesome power of his former office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the office he once occupied as anything but a playground that he can use to get the attention he craves.



The character traits he has exhibited in recent times suggest another Mahama presidency would lead to the destruction of this country.



Mahama will say anything to get another shot at the job. He has been making false claims against the current regime, and championing covert and concerted regime change agenda in all facet of our politics. How true are the claims flying around that Mahama was in contact with the people who worked on the infamous Al Jazeera Gold Mafia documentary, just to embarrass the government?



As a matter of fact, when Mahama latched onto the Frimpong-Boateng galamsey hogwash, he wasn't just engaing in political point-scoring. Rather, he was feeding onto an agenda he personally cooked and supervised.

We are talking about a man who openly admitted in his book, "My First Coup D'Etat" that his viciousness, abrasiveness and Machiavellian antics exceeds his indecisiveness.



Yes, this is evident in how he is directly fueling the finger-pointing shenanigan by the Al Jazeera Gold Mafia documentary and the Frimpong-Boateng spurious document.



This is the same scheme Mahama and his surrogates dished out to his former boss.



It is over ten years since President Mills’ death but allegations of upper-level complicity won’t go away. Is it true that Mahama's handling of events surrounding the medical context of President Mills' untimely death gave him away as a man who had everything to do with the unfortunate demise of the former President? Is that case?



It is quite apparent that, Mahama clearly personifies Edgar’s response to Gloucester in Shakespeare’s King Lear “…the Prince of Darkness is a gentleman.” A vindictive and conniving demon, a greedy and corrupt thief who masquerades as a gentle soul.

Every day, I ask myself how much dirtier the Mahama campaign to unseat the ruling regime is going to get, and how much lower is this man willing to sink. And each day he surpass himself in the race to the gutter of Ghanaian politics.



It is crystal clear that the death goat is ready to take out the NPP leadership by using the tactics of fascists smearing and character as well as physical assassination.



The man is simply a grave threat to our democracy and temperamentally unfit to rule Ghana again.



The fact that he has been unable to put forward progressive policy proposals capable of winning him the presidency by democratic means, and now methodically and consistently setting about the task of character assassination says it all.



He is disastrously miscalculating by feeding the Akufo-Addo government to the crocodile.

As we all know it, once you run out of chickens to throw to the crocodile, it will have your arm. The NPP will certainly survive the Mahama onslaught



but everyone who is taking part, either wittingly or unwittingly, in this campaign should beware of getting what they want.



In essence, Mahama got away with his first coup d'etat but I can assure him that he has already failed in his Second Coup D'etat.



Deputy Director of Communications - NPP.