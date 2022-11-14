President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The decision by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NADAA) to ignore the hue and cry of the Ghanaian in taking frantic efforts to salvage the economic denudation of the country is outrageous as much as it is impertinent. For him to nonchalantly pontificate that: “It is your own cup of tea to vote for the NDC”, is downright inconsistent with the political posture he exuded before he was elected, making many people heap fulsome encomiums on him.

Vividly recalled, it may be, that His Excellency JM came under fire for his dead-goat syndrome and the rambunctious frolicking of Lumba’s “Yentie obiara” song in the country, some years back. For the Ghanaian electorate to scandalously jilt His Excellency JM and facilely propel His Excellency NADAA to the “white seat” was an incandescent indication of a willingness to get a listening leader who will be poised to help put a stop to the innumerable and intractable economic challenges bedevilling mother Ghana.



In other words, it was thought that His Excellency NADAA’s occupation of the enviable seat was a pipe-block to such non-listening inclinations and visceral effusions. How wrong! “Et tu”, NADAA? You too, NADAA: are you also treating us that way?



An unpardonably preposterous implication is that the politician does not care a fig about the plight of the Ghanaian. An unforgivable sin of insensitivity! Charged with the responsibility of weathering the economic storm plaguing us, turning a deaf ear to our pleas is hardly the aptest solution. Reminisce about His Excellency’s vociferous campaigning in the 2015-2016 political season, vis-à-vis his incessant pleas for us to give him the mandate.



The long queues, the virulent sunshine, the risk involved in travelling to a different settlement, just in the name of voting. And this is what we get? I am wondering why His Excellency did not tell us: “It is your own cup of tea to vote for the NDC” during the 2015-2016 season. If it was not good that season, what makes it good or right today? What a wonderful world!



At any rate, the above raises trust issues. How do we trust the politician of today? It is an unequivocal truth that some Ghanaians have already lost trust in our politicians, especially those regarded as the conceited popinjays of our time. You cannot treat people badly and expect everything to be hunky-dory.

My unabashed contention here is that if our politicians want to be trusted and supported by all, they had better cultivate the palatable habit of listening to us while recognising our incontrovertibly crucial contribution to their lives.



A mammoth pity, indeed, is that the current state of affairs highlights the execrable fact that leadership can never be said to be child’s play, especially when it can be hit by a monkey wrench – external shock. But the question is: Is Ghana the only country on earth? COVID-19, yeah, Russia-Ukraine conflict, yeah.



So why is our cedi the worst on earth? Or it is better than the currency of Sri Lanka? Why does it keep performing abysmally against the dollar and the other major currencies? Answers to all these questions will point to the abject knowledge that there is something fundamentally wrong with our current bloated government.



It should dawn on His Excellency, the veritable point in hearkening to the solemn plea of the Ghanaian, in order not to have the distasteful ‘“et tu’, NADAA?” which will be followed by the awful “then fall Ghana”.



