Evaluating Bawumia’s Credibility and Reliability: A cautionary perspective for Zongo Communities

Siddique Abubakar Suleiman, Former parliamentary aspirant, Ayawaso North

In 2017, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made a promise to the Muslim and Zongo communities in Ghana, pledging to establish a Zongo Development Fund with an annual allocation of $50 million. However, the lack of transparency and accountability surrounding the fund’s current status raises concerns about Bawumia’s credibility and reliability. This article aims to present a cautionary perspective for the Zongo communities, urging them to carefully consider Bawumia’s track record and the potential implications of supporting a candidate with questionable credibility and reliability.

Questioning Bawumia’s Credibility:



To assess Bawumia’s credibility, it is crucial to examine his past promises and their fulfillment. While the promise of the Zongo Development Fund generated hope and enthusiasm among the Zongo communities, the lack of transparency regarding its current status raises doubts about Bawumia’s commitment to fulfilling his pledges.



The Uncertain Status of the Zongo Development Fund:



Despite the passage of five years since the promise was made, there is a distinct lack of transparent information regarding the fund’s financial allocation and disbursement. This opacity raises concerns about accountability and the effective utilization of the promised $350 million. Without clarity on the fund’s status, it becomes difficult to trust Bawumia’s commitment to the Zongo communities.



Reliability and Trustworthiness:



Reliability is a crucial characteristic for any political leader. It encompasses the ability to fulfill promises, act with transparency, and be accountable to the electorate. The lack of transparency surrounding the Zongo Development Fund and the uncertainty regarding its current status call into question Bawumia’s reliability as a leader.

The Importance of Trust in Governance:



Trust is the foundation of a healthy democracy. It is essential for citizens to have confidence in their leaders and believe that their interests will be prioritized. Bawumia’s lack of transparency and accountability regarding the Zongo Development Fund erodes trust, especially among the Zongo communities who have historically faced marginalization and neglect.



The Warning for Zongo Communities:



Given the concerns raised about Bawumia’s credibility and reliability, it is crucial for the Zongo communities to carefully consider their support for him. Supporting a candidate who lacks transparency and accountability can perpetuate the marginalization and neglect experienced by these communities. It is essential for the Zongo communities to demand transparency and tangible progress before placing their trust and votes in any candidate.



Comparison with John Mahama’s Achievements:



In contrast to Bawumia’s unfulfilled promises, former President John Mahama has shown tangible progress in addressing the needs of the Zongo communities. Under his watch, a delegation was successfully led to Turkey to lobby for the construction of the Kanda Central Mosque. Additionally, the establishment of the Haj Village and the airlifting of pilgrims from Tamale International Airport to Jeddah showcased Mahama’s commitment to improving the experience of Muslim pilgrims.

Conclusion:



The lack of transparency and accountability surrounding the Zongo Development Fund raises valid concerns about Vice President Bawumia’s credibility and reliability as a leader. The Zongo communities, must carefully consider the implications of supporting a candidate who fails to fulfill promises and lacks transparency.



Trust and accountability are vital in governance, and it is imperative for the Zongo communities to demand transparency and tangible progress before placing their trust and votes in any candidate.



Bawumia’s unfulfilled promises should be contrasted with the achievements of John Mahama, who has shown a commitment to addressing the needs of the Zongo communities. Ultimately, the Zongo communities should prioritize credibility and reliability over religious affiliation in their voting decisions.



A vote for Bawumia is a vote for continued lies, deception, corruption, and incompetence, which will negatively impact the Zongo communities. We must not allow anyone to use religious sentiments to sway our votes. John Mahama is a visionary leader in whom we can put our trust.