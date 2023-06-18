Evaluating the one student, one tablet policy: Prioritising educational needs

A file photo

In recent time, it has been announced that there is going to be an implementation of 'One Student, One Tablet' policy as a means to enhance digital literacy and improve educational outcomes. While the intention behind this policy is commendable, it is essential to critically evaluate its implementation and consider the broader educational challenges that demand urgent attention.

This article examines the implications of the One Student, One Tablet policy and I think that prioritizing resources to address other pressing issues in senior



high schools is vital for achieving equitable and inclusive education.



>b>The digital divide: The 'One Student, One Tablet' policy assumes equal access to the internet and digital resources for all students. However, the reality is that many schools, especially those in marginalized communities, lack reliable internet connectivity and adequate infrastructure. Before distributing tablets to individual students, it is crucial to bridge the digital divide by ensuring equal access to technology and connectivity in all educational institutions.



Basic infrastructure and facilities: Numerous schools across Ghana struggle with dilapidated infrastructure, inadequate classrooms, and insufficient teaching materials. Instead of investing solely in tablets, it is imperative to address these foundational issues, including the provision of well functionable ICT laboratories, adequate food with clean water, sanitation facilities, well-equipped libraries, and science laboratories.



These essential resources are fundamental to creating an effective and conducive learning environment for all students.

Teacher training and professional development: While tablets can be powerful tools for education, their impact is greatly influenced by the teachers who integrate technology into their teaching practices. Prioritising comprehensive training programs and continuous professional development for teachers is crucial to maximize the potential of digital tools in the classroom.



Focusing on teacher capacity building will empower educators to effectively utilize tablets and other technologies to deliver high-quality instruction.



Curriculum development and content accessibility: The integration of tablets into the learning process should be accompanied by the development of a robust and inclusive curriculum that aligns with the digital age. Educational institutions must focus on developing engaging, relevant, and culturally responsive content that caters to diverse student needs.



Additionally, ensuring accessibility for students with disabilities should be a priority, making educational materials available in formats compatible with assistive technologies.



Budgetary considerations: Implementing the One Student, One Tablet policy

requires substantial financial resources. Before allocating significant funds towards tablet distribution, it is crucial to evaluate the overall impact and cost-effectiveness of this approach. A comprehensive cost-benefit analysis should consider alternative solutions that address multiple educational challenges simultaneously, such as improving infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum development.



Conclusion: While the 'One Student, One Tablet' policy aims to equip students with digital skills, it is vital to critically examine its implementation within the broader context of educational priorities. By addressing pressing issues such as the digital divide, infrastructure, teacher training, curriculum development, and budgetary considerations, we can foster a more holistic and equitable education system.



By redirecting resources to tackle these fundamental challenges, we can create an environment that empowers all students, ensuring their educational success and preparing them for the demands of the digital era.