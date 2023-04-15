Every mother will be proud of Hakimi

Ashraf Hakimi

Ashraf Hakimi is one of the sharp-witted young men of his generation if the ongoing fad is indeed true about him. Modern-day problems demand modern-day approach to solve them. The basis for his wife filing for a divorce may be valid or legitimate but asking for half or more than half of his hard-earned money on a matter yet to be substantiated by a competent court of jurisdiction is asinine.

These days, many wives or women aren't genuinely in love with their husbands or men; they are in for the benefits, not the person.



This is why prenuptial agreement is important considering the greed many youths of this generation carry in their hearts. Be it a wealthy man or woman, it has become imperative not to blindly go into marriage because there’s too much fakery in the world. Many people aren’t looking for love anymore but for their selfish gains hence a slip from the man is an avenue for the woman to swiftly file for a divorce and make a great deal of money since the law is made for women.



Marriage has become transactional; many women do not really want it, they want someone who can sponsor their extravagance or opulent lifestyle.

The more fortune you create or have the more conscientious you should be about the kind of woman you allow in your space. It’s not rocket science to spot leechers and gold diggers, however, if you’ve already made the error of marrying a gold digger, then go on the tangent Hakimi has gone by protecting your money in whichever way possible. Every smart man knows his woman, if you’ve a genuine and sincere wife who roots for you, you know, and if your wife is phony and manipulative too, you know, therefore the onus is on you to make the right decision to protect your hard-earned money.



Come to think of it, a woman in love with her husband will not impetuously foment a divorce, and demand half of his fortune in the midst of a marital challenge. Of course, she deserves to get something for her energy and time spent with the man but certainly not more than one-tenth of the man’s assets. A woman who wouldn't choose you when you're poor doesn't deserve much of what you have.



As a rich man, you can have your properties legally registered in not just your mother’s name but whoever you trust. And no law in any jurisdiction will be able to nullify the fact that indeed the properties are theirs. These gold digging women should know that many men are growing up now, they are no longer willing to be blinded by love and be used by them to fund their greedy and extravagant lifestyles.