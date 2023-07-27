Exciting times ahead in Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency!

NDC and NPP flags

As the upcoming NPP Member of Parliament elections draw closer, the political landscape in Ayawaso West Wuogon is ablaze with anticipation. Samuel Owusu Amankwa, the Former Youth Organizer, is emerging as a strong contender and the potential darling candidate for the delegates in the constituency.

Nicknamed "Daakyehene," Amankwa's name is on everyone's lips, and for good reason! He has captured the hearts of many with his unwavering commitment to the party and his genuine concern for the welfare of the constituents. His efforts to support party members and actively seek employment opportunities for the unemployed youth have not gone unnoticed.



One key factor contributing to Amankwa's rising popularity is the alleged backing of prominent businessmen in East Legon. This support has given him the financial strength and resources to amplify his campaign, making him a formidable force in the race.



Amankwa's messages have resonated deeply with the constituents, striking a chord with their hopes and aspirations. His promises to address the needs and concerns of the people have struck a chord, gaining him a strong following.



On the other hand, Madam Lydia Alhassan, the current Member of Parliament, seems to be facing challenges in maintaining her popularity. While she has undoubtedly served the constituency, her love among the electorates appears to be waning in the face of Amankwa's surge.

Adding more fuel to the fire, the competition from the NDC is set to intensify, with the potential candidates John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah vying for the seat. This creates a highly charged and competitive atmosphere, promising an electrifying showdown in the 2024 elections.



Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency is gearing up for an exciting and fierce battle for representation. The passion and enthusiasm among the candidates and the electorate alike foreshadow an unforgettable political spectacle in the coming months.



As the countdown begins, all eyes are on Samuel Owusu Amankwa, the rising star of the NPP, as he seeks to solidify his position as the candidate of choice for the delegates. With his charisma, dedication, and connection to the people, he may very well become the beacon of hope and change that Ayawaso West Wuogon needs.



In the end, only time will tell who emerges victorious, but one thing is for sure - Ayawaso West Wuogon will be at the center of political excitement come 2024! Stay tuned for a thrilling journey towards democracy and representation in this vibrant constituency.