Prince Philip dies at 99

Since colonial history cannot be changed or erased, we as African and more so Ghanaians should look at the big picture and take advantage of our relationship with the monarch of Britain to boost tourism, which is a big part of our struggling economy.

Today, Africa, offers a sizeable educated elite and technological innovations galore especially from Kantanka automobiles a walk beyond the borders of being known for corruption, orphans, famine, disaster and poverty.



Interestingly, 1952 when William and Harry's grandparents visited Kenya, the nation was considered a social playground for European elites. At the time, Kenya was still under British rule and had not gained independence.



In February of that year, then- princess Elizabeth had left her ailing father, King George VI, in London and flown to Kenya.



The princess and her husband were visiting the Treetop, a popular spot back then for looking at animals from a high vantage point. It was there in the slopes of Mount Kenya that her husband, Prince Philip, told her about her father's death. At that moment, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth.



Years later, the royals still embrace Africa in their own way. A way which has seen appreciable cooperation over the years of our 4th Republican Constitution.

Prince Philip was known for speaking his mind, often explained as his attempt to lighten the mood and his outspoken nature usually led to controversy with some of those remarks teetering on the edge of being offensive.



Regardless of how he saw Africa, the success of our African economy and development hinges on the ability of African firms to understand and capitalize on the trade related opportunities offered by the AfCFTA.



The Aid-for-Trade initiative which promotes the role of trade in development and supports building productive capacities should focus on three priorities to boost the private sector’s role in AfCFTA: empowering businesses with skills and know-how; fostering multi-stakeholder partnerships to attract investment for greater value addition and enhancing market connections using e-commerce and digital platforms.



Bridging information gaps between governments and the private sector would help build confidence around the free trade agreement and noted that fiscal incentives, including subsidies, might be needed in some instances.



At the bottom of our education, at the bottom of politics, even at the bottom of religion, there must be for our race for collective economic independence.