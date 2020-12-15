Fantastic things Ghana gave to the world

Ghana is highly respected by several countries

Ghana, former Gold Coast became independent on the 6th of March 1957. Ghana was the first country south of the Sahara to gain independence from the British. Before the name of GHANA was adopted, the most powerful king who ruled the old Ghana Empire in 1940 was Sundiata.

Ghana's independence sparked off independence for other African states. When Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah said, "the independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the entire African continent," Ghanaians remembered what Nkrumah said about total independence for Africa, and all were happy when South Africa became independent.



Many things in Ghana and special events going on in Ghana make me proud of the land of my birth.



Since independence Ghana became the largest producer of gold, producing a whopping 80.5 tons of gold since 1960 until South Africa overtook Ghana in 2010 and became the leading producer. Ghanaians are still proud because we continue to be major producers of bauxite, manganese and diamond. However, gold contributes 90% of Ghana’s mineral exports.



Gold became the main focus of Ghana's mineral development industry but today the government's attention went to the production of bauxite. China has declared her interest in buying the Bauxite mines at Nyinahin for 3 billion dollars. I don't think Nana Addo will sell the hen that lays the golden eggs.

The happiness and pride of all Ghanaians reached an apogee when, about twenty years ago, Ghana succeeded in embossing her name in the golden pages of oil-producing countries. What else can make us proud?



Ghanaians are typically welcoming, warm, hospitable, vibrant, smart and intelligent people. The golden beaches which are very often flooded by tourists and Ghanaians alike are very warm too.



The most popular food choice among the tourists in Ghana is chilled club beer and Jollof rice. Indeed, Jollof rice is a firm favourite in Ghana and this amazingly sumptuous food has spread throughout the world. It probably did not originate from Ghana, but it is surely one fantastic food item Ghana has given to the world.



Two Canadians I once interviewed in Ghana said they were in Ghana purposely to see at first hand the country where Kofi Annan, the then United Nations Secretary-General, comes from. During his two terms in office, Kofi Annan strongly campaigned for worldwide peace and human rights. His effort earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001. After the award presentation, visitors and tourists flooded Ghana. Kofi Annan succeeded in embossing the name of Ghana in the golden pages of the world.



Ghana, indeed, is a land of many talents. These are Ghanaians with great intelligence, experience, innovation and a gift of invention.

Prof. Allotey really endeared himself to Ghanaians. He was a great mathematical wizard and a scientist who was born in 1930 and who died in 2017. He was an amazement, idolised by his alma mater, Princeton University for his scientific and mathematical prowess. His name is conspicuously embossed on the walls of Princeton University and it reads: EINSTEIN WAS HERE AND ALLOTEY TOO WAS HERE.



Beloved, are you not proud as a Ghanaian? As if that was not enough, he went ahead to propound or invent a mathematical formula which came to be known as Allotey constant. Without applying this constant, there is no way an aeronautic spacecraft could function properly and fly at top speed.



Dr. Thomas Mensah, a Ghanaian born around 1950, lives in the USA as a naturalised American. He has 14 patents to his credit as an inventor. As an inventor, he contributed greatly to the development of fibre optics. He was the only one who was able to produce a permanent fibre optic that could not break. He received instant applause! He was inducted into the US National Academy of investors.



Dr. Mensah has plans to help Ghana construct railway network from Accra to Takoradi through Kumasi to Bolgatanga. He will be using what he calls bullet trains which travel at a top speed of 350kph. This means one can live in Bolga and work in Kumasi.



Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is an inventor who has been very much ignored. Despite that, he never lost hope. He began by manufacturing certain machines for convenient use. He invented a block making machine that could make a thousand blocks in minutes, a television that can be switched on by a mere clap of the hands. It is turned off by a simple wave of the hand.

When Dr. Claude Hartlock from Steveport, Los Angeles, visited Ghana in November 2015, he seized the opportunity to visit Kantanka Company conglomerate. He was amazed at the fleet of cars he saw there. Especially amazing were the Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs). He was very stupefied to see how the workers fixed all the parts in block moulding until an engine is finally complete.



This was what Dr. Claude Hartlock had to say, "What I have seen here today is undisputedly one of the foremost leading industry conglomerates and I can say with pride and humility that Kantanka industry can either be the best or with the best in Africa. Ghana is also among the leaders in Africa as regards car manufacturing."



Ghana, indeed, is a blessed country. There are many things we produce in Ghana which are needed in other countries. What every Ghanaian needs are embedded in our national anthem: God bless our homeland Ghana, and make our nation great and strong. Bold to defend forever, the cause of freedom and of rights. Fill our hearts with true humility. Make us cherish fearless honesty and help us to resist oppressors rule with all our will and might forevermore.