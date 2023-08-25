Fear party delegates!

NPP flag

The late former NPP General Secretary, Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John, was alleged to have said, “Fear delegates”. This statement was made after the shocking defeat he suffered in his re-election bid.

He had gone for re-election on the voting day with the fullest hope of winning it based on the publicly expressed assurances given to him by the majority of the delegates.



However, their public assurances to him turned out to be a total deception. They were far from the reality.



I have been informed by an NPP delegate through a third party that most of those NPP delegates publicly saying, “yeah, yeah” to Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) and “we are for Kennedy', have indeed within their heart of hearts, decided not to vote for him.



What they say in public is contrary to what they do and say in their private and secret meetings.



God is watching them, o ye deceitful beings. The big brother is always watching with Rockson Adofo eavesdropping on them.

Whatever the intentions of the delegates are, their number being insignificant compared to that of the NPP foot soldiers, or the nationwide electorates’, let them understand that the majority of the suffering and or, discerning, Ghanaians, are clamoring for Kennedy to become the president of Ghana come election 2024.



Kennedy has the farsightedness, proven track record of honesty, dedication, competence, fairness, and capability to take the nation out of the lawlessness, crimes, and joblessness she is beset with.



The lawlessness, crimes, and indiscipline ongoing in Ghana are adversely impacting the socio-economic development of the country and the people.



It is an indisputable fact that the lack of law enforcement in Ghana is the number one enemy setting the hand of the ticking clock of her progress back.



Therefore, it is the person who can address that cancerous issue that we should vote into power, or else, all the politics we are doing will only benefit the few criminals, the well-connected persons, politicians, and their agents and assigns in the country. This development will be to the detriment of the ordinary masses.

The delegates can do themselves and Ghanaians a heinous disservice by executing their diabolic plan and intent as hereby disclosed.



Do they not care about the devastation of the nation’s water bodies, arable and fertile lands, and forests, the elements of life only to be made complete by adding air and heat?



I am for Kennedy anyway.



The delegates can allow their visionless, selfish, myopic, and greedy interests to influence their decision to do the mother-of-all-disservices to the people and the nation as reported above, Kennedy in these troubling times in the life of Ghana, is the best person to become the president of Ghana.



Without first decapitating the snake, it will still stay most dangerous and poisonous. However, with the head chopped off, it becomes harmless.

Similarly, without the strictest enforcement of the laws, whatever policies and programs are introduced in Ghana, will not bear the desired fruits.



First, solve the problems of lawlessness and crimes through the stringent enforcement of the laws and all the good benefits of everything that the nation and Ghanaians need will follow. Is this not well amplified in Matthew 6:33?



It says, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you”



We have to seek the collective interests of Ghana and Ghanaians as a people first but not that of a party, tribe, or region. Once done, the interests of the political party, will follow automatically.



I am still committed to seeing a team comprising Kennedy Agyapong as head, Dr. Alhaji Bawumia, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, and Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare (IGP) step in to govern Ghana come 7 January 2025.

Fear party delegates for their many deceptions!



A word to the wise is enough.