Five startling things you may want to know about functional medicine

Functional medicine

Principle of functional medicine

Functional medicine views everyone as being genetically and biochemically unique. It is a science based on latest research. It believes the body is intelligent and has the capacity to self-regulate, which expresses itself through the dynamic balance of all body systems, hence the body can heal and prevent diseases.



Do functional medical practitioners work with other clinicians?



Yes, most functional medicine practitioners are conventional medicine practitioners. They work hand in hand with other clinicians.



What kind of labs are needed?



Functional medicine requires thorough lab investigations and specialty lab kits that are required to ascertain trigger and root causes. Some of these specialty labs might have to be outsourced to USA, SA, DUBAI, UK. Hence lab works tend to be pricey on initial consultation. (Labs requests can also be given to patients to do at external labs upon their requests).

Why would I need IVS/ Supplements?



Considering modern lifestyle and exigencies including, soil depletion, bad agriculture practices, genetic alterations and increasing levels of toxicity in our environment, it is practically impossible to achieve optimal nutrient status without supplementation and occasional IVS.



How often can I have IVS?



Optimally for best results there should be at least 1-2 IVs per week for 2-3 months, then subsequently frequency is reduced based on lab findings and improvement. Main goal is to reach a maintenance IVS, where client just comes in for a re-boost.