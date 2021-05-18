Fix the Country: Perspectives from Apple-Ase, Adum Banso

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians should not allow themselves to be hoodwinked by "hired assassins" of any political party, especially by an opposition party clothed with an ancient, over flogged propaganda sing song, "Oman Yi Mu Ay3 Din!".

This campaign has now transmogrified into "Fix the Country!", led by NDC surrogates. Things are not working well for them, and this is the new strategy.



The founder of the NDC, the late former President JJ Rawlings was in power from 1981 to 2000 and cloaked himself as a revolutionary. And indeed, their immediate past leader, former president John Dramani Mahama. Who is the worst of all, recently made headline news for proclaiming and loudly too, their revolutionary principle, philosophy and orientation.



Albeit characteristically, for all the wrong reasons as he could only tout their supper competence in causing mayhem and violence. And not fixing the country nor creating sustainable socio-cultural, economic and political development.



On the other hand, if my memory would serve me right, Paul Kagame became the leader of Rwanda in 1994, also under the cloak of a revolutionary philosophy. Currently, he is the toast of Africa and many parts of the world.



From this comparative analysis, let’s take a moment, soberly and reflect. Who should have fixed the county, Ghana, and its economy?

As being demanded by the disciples, supporters, members, admirers and followers of these shambolic Ghanaian illusionary revolutionaries. And their political institutions that failed to fix the country, Ghana, and absolutely woefully at that.



As a people we should not allow ourselves to be hoodwinked once again by these same shameless NDC hired propagandists. Just the same way they succeeded in doing in 2008 with their over flogged propaganda sing song, "Oman Yi Mu Ay3 Din!"



And now, their new found love, "fix the country" is in full gear in the midst of an extremely devastating global pandemic, COVID19!



"Oman b3n na 3mu 3ny3 din"? What country has not been affected by covid19?



Indeed, the results, dire consequences and effects of that unpardonable mistake Ghanaians made in 2008 should not be repeated. Many objective observers of the Ghanaian socio-economic and political development trajectory. Have a fair idea about Ghana's economy in the past and in the present, so as a country we cannot "play the ostrich".

These same NDC hired social commentators are back, now even with greater venom, their new found love, cacophonous, and ill motivated mantra- "Fix the Country".



Paul Kagame did not fix Rwanda in four years. Truthfully, no leader has fixed a country previously decimated economically by visionless and incompetent leaders in four years.



We do not have short memories. Ghana was severely broken and devastated by extremely incompetent and visionless leaders in the past. Leaders who now claim a moral authority to empower others to criticize and vociferously demand fixing of the country, Ghana.



What must be fixed that you couldn’t fixed from 1981 to 1992, 1993 to 2000 and 2009 to 2016?



You left government in just a little over four years! And you're demanding that your successor government "fix the country?". Is this a subtle admission of your failure to “fix the country”?

Please, be bold and tell Ghanaians! It will provide the leverage to legitimize your clarion call for our beloved country, Ghana, to be fixed.



Comparatively, Paul Kagame fixed Rwanda, and JJ Rawlings should have fixed Ghana too. To fulfil a requirement in their so-called revolutionary leadership.



By inference, this is why under the strict guidance and directives of Nananom of Apple-Ase, Adum Banso. I wrote and published an article on Ghanaweb titled "Ghana vs. Rwanda: A Dichotomy between Revolutionaries".



Evidently, but not a surprise, Nananom looked into the crystal ball, very deeply to guide my thoughts. They foresaw this day coming far in advance!



It also explains why these former cadres who, their so called revolutionary leadership failed abysmally. To fulfill their juicy and condescending promises and social contract with the Ghanaian people. Should give us a break for once, from their bad faith and condescending behaviors, attitudes, utterances and now, new found love “Fix the Country” mantra.

And give our president and his administration the serene breathing space they need to govern. As they’re working assiduously to sustainably fix, transform and unleash the full potentials of our country, Ghana and the citizenry.



#JJRawlings/PNDC/NDCShouldHaveFixedTheCountryGhana.