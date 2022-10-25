Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) should intensify inspection exercise

Nana Kwaku Ofori Atta (CEO of AVCONTECH SECURITY MASTERS)

The Ghana Food and Drugs Board Authority (FDA) must go for an equal search in every single provisions store or pharmacy in the country to put a stop to the selling of expired products.

This particular year- 2022 has seen most companies and factory products -biscuits, soft drinks and pharmaceutical products with close to expiration dates.



Companies or wholesale dealers of these particular near-expiration products sell them at affordable prices.



The storekeepers also sell expired products to their customers.



Unfortunately, customers who fail to identify the difference between manufacturing and expired date end up consuming expired products which could be harmful to their health.



The pharmaceutical companies and pharmacists at the various pharmacies must also be checked because of expired drugs.

I strongly believe that medicines are to save our life when we get sick or ill. But I don't believe that expired medicine can save lives.



I think every expired product at a pharmacy or from pharmaceutical companies must to be destroyed.



This should be one of the priorities of the FDA that consumable products should be safe for consumption.



If the human resources are few at the FDA, they should immediately employ people for this particular exercise of checking expired products across the country.



God bless Ghana, God bless us all.